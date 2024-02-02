FC Dallas seals record-breaking Musa deal

FC Dallas has completed the transfer of Croatian striker Petar Musa.

The 25-year-old striker joins from Portuguese club Benfica, in what FC Dallas touts as a ‘club-record fee’. Rumors broke domestically from Tom Bogert, and internationally via Fabrizio Romano – reporting a fee of $9.7m with a further $3.3m in add-ons, exceeding the $7m FC Dallas paid for Alan Velasco in 2022.

🚨🇺🇸 Official, confirmed. Petar Musa joins FC Dallas on €10m plus €3m deal from Benfica.



Here’s Petar Musa with agents Antonio Dedic and Denis Selimovic. pic.twitter.com/uIPF1lLcBf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Dan Hunt spoke at the Cotton Bowl about potentially setting a new franchise record in signing a forward prior to the 1-0 win over Inter Miami, and can now boast achieving that goal.

“We’re excited to bring Petar to FC Dallas. His offensive production in the Primeira League illustrates his scoring ability and we’re confident he will boost our attack,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This landmark signing reflects our commitment to competing at the highest level and he’s going to be a great complement to our talented roster.”

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has six caps for the Croatian national team since making his debut in March of last year.

A statement of intent.



Welcome to the club, Petar Musa. pic.twitter.com/9NSJ9A9xTD — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 1, 2024

Musa had five goals and two assists in 514 minutes spread across 14 appearances in the 2023/24 league season. He also featured in all six of Benfica’s Champions League group games.

Prior to joining the Portuguese giants in mid-2022, the 6’3″ striker spent five years at Slavia Prague with loan spells including Union Berlin, and teaming with Reggie Cannon at Boavista.

Head Coach Nico Estevez confirmed in a media availability that his new number nine will join up with the team in Sotogrande, Spain on Friday.

In addition to the club-record transfer fee, FC Dallas also parted with $100,000 in General Allocation Money to acquire the player’s rights from New England Revolution. Musa will occupy both a Designated Player and international roster spot.