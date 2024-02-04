North Texas SC signs center back Nico Gordon from Birmingham City

North Texas SC has signed center back Nico Gordon from English side Birmingham City FC for the 2024 season with a club option for the 2025 season.

“We are bringing a young player with fantastic experience at both club and senior international level already,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “Nico has played alongside and against seasoned veterans which we know is invaluable for him and his new teammates here at North Texas. He’s a physical, athletic defender and comfortable on the ball in possession. We cannot wait to get him here and welcome him to his new home.”

The Birmingham, England native made his professional debut in Birmingham’s EFL Championship match against Hull City on June 27, 2020. He registered his first start for Birmingham on July 12, 2020, against Stoke City. Gordon appeared in 15 matches total and logged 1,169 minutes for Birmingham in the Championship.

“This is a great addition for the club and shows our intent to bring in top-quality players that we can help develop,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “As MLSNP, grows it is becoming a real avenue for young talented players seeking the opportunity to progress in their career. NTSC has shown that in our short history we are a club that can help players take the next step. With the squad we have built, 2024 is going to be a really exciting season to watch.”

Gordon represents Montserrat at the international level and has six caps with 540 minutes played.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Nico Diago Gordon

Preferred Name: Nico Gordon

Pronunciation: KNEE-co

Connect with Nico: X | Instagram

Position: Center Back

Date of Birth: April 28, 2002 (21)

Birthplace: Birmingham, England

Nationality: English and Montserratian

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 174 lbs.

Last Club: Birmingham City F.C.

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Nico Gordon to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for 2025.