FC Dallas signs Alan Velasco

FC Dallas finally made it official today and announced the transfer of Al Velasco, the jewel of Independiente. The 19-year-old Velasco is one of the hottest talents in Argentina. He mostly plays left wing but can be used centrally or on the right.

Valesco’s price is reportedly in the neighborhood of $7 million with add ons of around 1.7 million more depending on meeting certain requirements.

According to FCD, Velasco signed a 4-year deal with an option for 2026.

“Alan Velasco is an incredibly special talent,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “You don’t often get a chance to bring a young player that’s at the top of the league. He’s incredibly dynamic, he beats people off the dribble. He’s a great passer and the creative way he approaches the game is special and unique. It will be really exciting to see him in Major League Soccer with his ability and style of play.”

Velasco is a young DP, which means the club will need to buy down Paul Arriola’s contract to a non-DP level. The transfer is also, by a large margin, an FCD record.

3rd Degree’s Take

This kid is a phenomenal talent but the real key here is the game-changing level of spending here by the Hunts. This is a new day and a new paradigm. Combined with the Arriola move and the Jesus Ferreira contract, FCD is signaling to MLS and their fans that things are different.

Detalles exclusivos de la venta de Alan Velasco. #Independiente

Los objetivos y el neto para el club + el % de plusvalía 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/wMuckEi4RI — Matias Martinez (@Mati_Martinez) January 24, 2022

Name: Alan Agustín Velasco

Connect with Alan: Instagram

Position: Winger

Height: 5-6

Weight: 139 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 27, 2002 (19)

Birthplace: Quilmes, Argentina

Hometown: Quilmes, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

Transaction: FC Dallas signs winger Alan Velasco as a Young Designated player through the 2025 season with club option for 2026 season.

The biggest signing in the history of the club. pic.twitter.com/4AkJtTi7qW — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 1, 2022