Paul Arriola trade now official

The move that was widely reported last week is now official, Pau Arriola is now an FC Dallas player. FC Dallas acquired Arriola from DC United for $1.5 million in GAM in 2022 and $500,000 in GAM in 2023.

The deal nearly doubles the previous MLS record for a GAM trade, admittedly in a GAM based internal MLS market that is rapidly expanding with the new CBA agreement.

DC retains a 30% sell-on to a team outside of MLS. There could be an additional $300,000 in GAM sent to DC if Arriola reaches certain performance-based metrics while with FC Dallas.

“I’m super excited to be joining FC Dallas and starting a new journey with this club,” said Arriola. “Coming to Dallas will be a great step in my career as it will continue to help me build towards my professional goals. I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and I can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates and staff.”

Arriola will join the club at the conclusion of the USMNT World Cup Qualifiers in early February.

At the time of publication, Arriola has 42 caps with the US. He previously played for LA GClub Tijuana in Liga MX after leaving the LA Galaxy Academy and prior to joining FC United.

3rd Degree’s Take (by Buzz)

Terrific move by FCD, TD Andre Zanotta said early this winter that the key to acquisitions was going to be getting players that fit the way the coach wants to play. The pre-existing relationship with the new head coach speaks volumes in this move.

As we learn more about the expected 4-3-3 formation Coach Estevez, this move will continue to make more sense.

Name: Paul Arriola

Position: Winger

Height: 5-6

Weight: 146 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 5, 1995 (26)

Birthplace: Chula Vista, California

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

Nationality: United States

Paul Arriola, USA. (Courtesy US Soccer)