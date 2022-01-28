Los Toros sign 6th overall SuperDraft pick Lucas Bartlett

FC Dallas has announced the signing of their first-round SuperDraft pick, selected 6th overall, Lucas Bartlett. Bartlett signed a one-year contract with club options for 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Bartlett played at St John’s Drake, and Loyola Chicago in college, redshirting twice.
3rd Degree’s Take
Signing a 6th overall pick early in spring training was always going to happen. If you are selecting a guy this high it’s to keep him. Bartlett is advertised by the club: big, fast, physical, with pretty good feet. It just remains to be seen if he can defend.
Interestingly he got a “Nkosi” contract, 1+1+1+1 rather than the usual longer contract of a Homegrown type player or Generation adidas signing.
Bartlett’s age, 24 going on 25, is old for a pick and remains the only, admittedly small, negative so far. But he should be a good squad player and a solid depth piece.
Name: Lucas Bartlett*
Drafted: 1st Round, No. 6 Overall
Connect with Lucas: Twitter
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: July 26, 1997 (24)
College: St. John’s University
Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Nationality: USA