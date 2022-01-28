Los Toros sign 6th overall SuperDraft pick Lucas Bartlett

FC Dallas has announced the signing of their first-round SuperDraft pick, selected 6th overall, Lucas Bartlett. Bartlett signed a one-year contract with club options for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Bartlett played at St John’s Drake, and Loyola Chicago in college, redshirting twice.

3rd Degree’s Take

Signing a 6th overall pick early in spring training was always going to happen. If you are selecting a guy this high it’s to keep him. Bartlett is advertised by the club: big, fast, physical, with pretty good feet. It just remains to be seen if he can defend.

Interestingly he got a “Nkosi” contract, 1+1+1+1 rather than the usual longer contract of a Homegrown type player or Generation adidas signing.

Bartlett’s age, 24 going on 25, is old for a pick and remains the only, admittedly small, negative so far. But he should be a good squad player and a solid depth piece.

Name: Lucas Bartlett*

Drafted: 1st Round, No. 6 Overall

Connect with Lucas: Twitter

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 26, 1997 (24)

College: St. John’s University

Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Nationality: USA

Lucas Bartlett takes part in the opening day of FC Dallas training, 2022. (Dan Crooke, 3rd Degree)