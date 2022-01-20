Report: FC Dallas trades for Paul Arriola

According to a report by Tom Bogert, FC Dallas has traded $2 mil in GAM (General Allocation Money) to DC United to acquire 26-year-old right wing Paul Arriola.

Note: Bogert, whose track record is excellent, literally works for MLS so this kind of report we feel confident passing along.

Arriola was on a $1 mil salary in 2021 so he should fill FCD’s third DP slot unless the club uses its abundance of GAM to buy his salary cap hit down. Those same boatloads of GAM are what allow FCD to pull off an internal to MLS move like this.

3rd Degree’s Take

Quite obviously the new coach’s relationship with Arriola from the USMNT is the key factor here. Arriola is noted for work rate and leadership, something FCD could use more of.

Arriola becomes, in our minds anyway, the presumptive right wing starter ahead of Jader Obrian. Obrian is an excellent change of pace bench threat and has been used on the left on occasion as well. Arriola has been used on the left as well, I’m sure.

BREAKING: FC Dallas and D.C. United have agreed in principle to a record-breaking $2m GAM trade for USMNT winger Paul Arriola, MLSsoccer has learned.



New record for guaranteed or even potential trade in MLS. Could be more incentives too. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 20, 2022

Taps Breaks

Steven Goff says not so fast my friend.

Adding to this: Source close to situation says talks with FC Dallas have progressed, haven't crossed finish line, and DCU won't commit to deal until it's confident it has lined up a DP replacement for Arriola. What does seem certain: Club America and Charlotte are out. #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 20, 2022