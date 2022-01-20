FC Dallas lands Maarten Paes from FC Utrecht

FC Dallas has signed Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes on loan until July 2022 from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. Paes will occupy an international roster slot. FCD has an option to buy the player.

Paes (pronounced pass but with a British accent, like pahs.) is just 23 years old and appeared in 48 matches for FC Utrecht and 18 matches for their U-21 side. This season Paes has made 17 first-team starts with a 1.35 GAA and a save percentage of 65.6.

Name: Maarten Paes

Connect with Maarten: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 14, 1998 (23)

Birthplace: Nijmegen, Netherlands

Hometown: Nijmegen, Netherlands

Nationality: Netherlands

Transaction: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a six-month loan from FC Utrecht.

3rd Degree’s Take

Certainly, FC Dallas needed to add a goalkeeper. Pending their draft pick Alec Smir being something really surprising and making the first team, they still might need another one.

We can’t help but think Peas’ arrival has derailed the previously reported completed deal for Cristian Rivero. Rivero, a 23-year-old Spanish GK from Valencia was reported by multiple outlets as joining FCD on an 18-month loan with a $500k buy option yet was never announced by FC Dallas.

We can’t help but speculate that news of FCD interest in a keeper who was 3rd or 4th choice at Valencia triggered someone to offer FCD Peas who has recently been Utrecht’s starter.

It seems highly unlikely FCD would burn two international spots at keeper. Paes is officially FCD’s 7 international at the time of his signing with draft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng potentially being the 8th.

Maarten Paes.