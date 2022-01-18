FC Dallas 2022 preseason roster

FC Dallas handed out a preseason roster today at the opening of training camp 2022. While in many ways this roster is unofficial it still helps us ID players and who is in camp. So, I thought it worth sharing.

I will list any numbers provided. Position designations were made by FC Dallas. Players are in the order listed by FC Dallas.

Players on this roster in red are listed on it as North Texas SC players.

Players on this roster in blue are listed as FCD Academy players.

Players in italics are “players unavailable due to health and safety protocols.”

Goalkeepers

Number Player 20 Jimmy Maurer — Antonio Carrera — Alec Smir

Note: more conflicting info about Antonio Carrera. This time listed as a North Texas SC player. Not Academy or FC Dallas.

Defenders

Number Player — Nanu 25 Collin Smith 22 Ema Tumasi 12 Ryan Hollingshead 32 Justin Che — Holland Rula — Derek Waldeck 2 Eddie Munjoma 24 Matt Hedges 3 Jose Martinez 14 Nkosi Tafari — Lucas Bartlett — Chase Niece — Slade Starnes

Midfielders

Number Player 6 Edwin Cerrillo 5 Facundo Quignon 18 Brandon Servania 80 Nicky Hernandez — Andre “Luque” Costa 19 Paxton Pomykal — Tsiki Ntsabeleng — Blaine Ferri — Hope Avayevu

Note: Andre Costa is a new, as yet unofficially announced, North Texas SC player.

Forward / Wingers

Number Player 7 Jader Obrian 11 Szabolcs Schön 21 Kalil ElMedkhar 28 Beni Redzic — Bernard Kamungo — Anthony Ramirez — Isaiah Parker 9 * Jesus Ferreira 29 Franco Jara — Gibran Rayo

* While he is listed as 9 on this roster, the club announced Ferreira is swapping to the number 10 for 2022.

Note: This is the first, somewhat official, mention of a camp invite for Gibran Rayo. That’s something I’ve mentioned since the last season that I would like to see.