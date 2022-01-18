FCD confirms Jesus Ferreira’s new Young DP contract and jersey number

As first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by us, FC Dallas has finally announced Jesus Ferreira’s new Young DP contract. The deal runs four seasons, though 2025, with an option for a 5th season in 2026.

The club’s two DPs are Franco Jara and Jesus Ferreira.

Jesus’ father, former MLS MVP David Ferreira, was a Designated Player for FC Dallas during the Schellas Hyndman era.

According to FCD, Jesús Ferreira will switch to the number 10, the number his father wore. This is the 3rd number change for Ferreira in three seasons.

“My dad was a big part FC Dallas and his name stays here in Dallas,” Ferreira told FCDallas.com. “When I first signed, I wanted to make sure that they don’t remember me because of my dad. I want to make sure that they remember me, Jesús.”

Name: Jesús Ferreira

Position: Forward

No. 27

Height: 5-8

Weight: 140

Date of Birth: December 24, 2000 (21)

Birthplace: Santa Marta, Colombia

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: FC Dallas signs Jesús Ferreira as a Young Designated Player through 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season.