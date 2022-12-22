FC Dallas lands Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro

FC Dallas today announced a deal that has been brewing for a while, the signing of right back Geovane Jesus from Brazil’s second-division side Cruzeiro. The deal runs through 2026 with an option for 2027. Jesus will occupy an international roster spot.

Various reports place the deal at a $1.5 mil buy for 75% of the player’s rights which is why the player is part of the MLS U-22 Initiative program and will have less of a cap hit.

“Geovane has the right profile of a very athletic right back who’s very aggressive and outstanding in transition,” technical director André Zanotta said. “It was a position we needed and we’ve been following Geovane for some time and we made it happen.”



The 21-year-old Jesus appeared in 40 matches across all competitions for Cruzeiro and helped them get promoted to Campeonato Série A for the 2023 season.

Full Name: Geovane Jesus

Pronunciation: G-O-va-KNEE zheh-zoos

Position: Defender

DOB: July 31, 2001 (21)

Hometown: Riacho de Santana, Bahia, Brazil

Birthplace: Riacho de Santana, Bahia, Brazil

Height: 5-11

Nationality: Brazil

FCD and Cruzeiro

Geovane is the 2nd player to come to Dallas from Cruzeiro in three years after Alejandro came on loan in 2021 to play for North Texas SC. At the time, Cruzeiro told some of the Brazilian media they had a partnership with FCD, something debunked by FC Dallas PR.

Two players in three seasons seems like there is at least some kind of friendship between the two clubs even if there is no formal relationship. That’s an excellent way to do business.