Making the Grade – FC Dallas & Homegrowns

Since its creation in 2008, Homegrowns have been the gift that keeps on giving, particularly for FC Dallas. FC Dallas recently signed the club’s 34th and 35th Homegrown players.

And since it’s the Holiday season and gifts are on everyone’s mind, let’s grade every Homegrown in club history.

For this exercise, the grades are for FC Dallas and the value/quality of the signing, not the player’s entire career.

So here are the 35 Homegrown signings in FC Dallas history.

1. Bryan Leyva – (Chihuahua, Mexico)

Grade: D

Attacking midfielder.

After joining the FCD Academy in 2008, he became the first FC Dallas Academy player signed in 2009 at the age of 17.

Made just 9 appearances for FCD before being let go at the end of 2012.

Leyva played for Mexico in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Nigeria in 2009.

2. Victor Ulloa – (Wylie, Texas)

Grade: A

Holding midfielder.

Singed by FCD in 2010 for the 2011 season. Played in 1 game in his first four seasons under Schellas Hyndman and was released by the club after the 2013 season. Thankfully, Ulloa was immediately brought back by Oscar Pareja for 2014.

Including regular season and playoffs, Ulloa made 153 appearances for FC Dallas as a holding mid.

Traded to FC Cincinnati after the 2018 season and traded again to Inter Miami at the end of 2019. He recently re-signed with Miami for 2023.

Victor Ulloa 28, Moises Hernandez 29, and Ruben Luna 34 sign with FC Dallas in 2010. (FCD Communications)

3. Ruben Luna – (Ciudad Victoria, Mexico)

Grade: C+

Forward.

The U16 Developmental Academy Player of the Year in 2009 (38 goals in 27 games) and U18 DA Best XI in 2010. Luna signed with FCD on the same day as Ulloa (above) and Hernandez (Below).

Including playoffs, Luna played in 27 MLS games for FC Dallas, scoring 4 goals, before being released at the end of 2012. He added 2 goals in a CONCACAF Champions League game and led the reserve league in scoring with 10 goals in 9 games in 2011.

In 2013, Luna helped lead the Atlanta Silverbacks of the NASL to their first-ever championship. Played with Inter Playa del Carmen in the Mexican 2nd division in 2014 and 2015. Last played for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in the USL scoring 11 goals in 35 games in his time there.

4. Moises Hernandez – (Seagoville, Texas)

Grade: B-

Left back and center back.

Signed with FCD in 2010 but did not make an appearance for the club until 2014. Over ’14-’15 seasons, Hernandez made 33 appearances for FC Dallas including playoffs. Loans to Comunicaciones (Guatemala) and Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) before his run in the FCD side and to Rayo OKC (NASL) after. After not appearing for FCD in 2016, Hernandez was released.

Hernandez returned to Comunicaciones for the 2017 season then rejoined FCD again in 2018 but mostly played on loan with San Antonio FC till he was released after 2019. Hernandez played for Antigua and Municipal after again leaving FCD.

Represented USA at the U20 level and Guatemala with 28 caps on the senior level.

Solid career, just mostly not with FC Dallas.

Moises Hernandez playing for San Antonio FC in 2019. (Courtesy San Antonio FC)

5. Jonathan Top – (Fort Worth, Texas)

Grade: D

Forward.

Signed with FC Dallas in 2011, and made 4 appearances with 1 goal.

Loaned to Arizona United in 2014, he joined them again in 2015 after being released by Dallas. Joined Comunicaciones in 2016 but was out of the pro game from 2017 on.

A former US U20, Top earned one cap with Guatemala back in 2015.

6. Richard Sanchez – (Mission Hills, California)

Grade: C+

Goalkeeper.

Signed with FCD out of the Academy in 2011 but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

In 2013 – after a loan stint with Fort Lauderdale Strikers – Sanchez was sold by FCD to Tigres UANL for a reported $1 million making him the first FCD Academy player sale.

His grade here is mostly for the money and, as you will see below, his one season with North Texas SC.

Sanchez represented Mexico at the U17, U20, and U21 levels; winning the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2011 and the CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2013.

Loaned by Tigres back to FCD then to Tampico Madero for two seasons. Released by Tigres in 2017, Sanchez signed directly with MLS and was taken by the Chicago Fire via the MLS Allocation process. Subsequently, he played for Sporting KC (& II) and LA Galaxy (& II) with a stop at North Texas SC in between.

7. Kellyn Acosta – (Plano, Texas)

Grade: A

Linking Midfielder. Occasional outside back or holding mid.

Joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2009 and named USSDA Central Conference Player of the Year in 2011-12. Signed with FC Dallas in July of 2012.

Played 113 games for FC Dallas with 9 goals and 12 assists.

Asked to be traded and was sent to Colorado Rapids on July 23, 2018, for Dom Badji and other assets. He’s since moved to LAFC where he continues to be a standout.

At the time of this writing, Acosta has 55 caps with the US Men’s National Team.

Kellyn Acosta, 2016. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

8. Bradlee Baladez – (Mesquite, Texas)

Grade: D

Forward.

The first FCD College Homegrown Player. Baladez played three seasons at the University of South Carolina then signed as a Homegrown prior to the 2013 MLS season (12/19/12).

Made one appearance for FCD while spending most of 2013 on loan to Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

Released by FCD at the end of 2013, Baladez played with Arizona United in 2014 and Carolina Railhawks in 2015. Has played with both the Mesquite Outlaws (19-20) and Dallas Sidekicks (21-23) in MASL.

9. London Woodbury – (McKinney, Texas)

Grade: D+

Outside Back.

Another college homegrown player. FCD Academy in 2008-2009, played college soccer for Maryland, signed to a Homegrown deal in January 2013, and played one season with FC Dallas (8 games).

Released in early 2014, played with Arizona United that year. In 2015 Signed by the New England Revolution, making 43 appearances in 3 seasons. Nashville FC in 2018, Austin Bold in 2019.

10. Jesse Gonzalez – (Edenton, NC)

Grade: A–

Goalkeeper.

Grew up in Dallas and joined the FCD Academy in 2011. Signed with FC Dallas in March of 2013.

Loaned to Pittsburgh Riverhounds in 2015 but only played one game. Became a starter for FCD in the final run of 2015 and remained the #1 until he was released for off-field reasons in 2020. He would probably still be the FCD #1 if not for his legal troubles.

Played for Mexico at U18, U20, and U23 levels; started for El Tri at the 2015 CONCACAF U20 Championships and the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup. In 2017, Gonzalez opted to play for US at the senior level and is cap tied to them.

11. Danny Garcia – (Dallas, Texas)

Grade: D

Midfielder.

Joined FCD Academy in 2012 helping them win the U18 DA title that year. Played one season at UNC and was named ACC Freshman of the Year when he scored 4 goals and 6 assists.

Signed with FC Dallas in June of 2013 and four games played during the 2014 season. Loaned to Arizona United in 2015 but released by FCD at the end of 2015. In 2016 played with San Antonio FC.

Former US U18 and U20.

12. Coy Craft – (Abingdon, Virginia)

Grade: D

Forward or Midfielder.

Joined FCD Academy in 2011 and won 5 consecutive USSDA Texas/Frontier Division titles. Signed a homegrown deal on August 1, 2014, but made just 6 appearances with FC Dallas.

Loaned to OKC Energy in 2016. Departed FC Dallas after the 2018 season. Played for Miami FC 2 and Nyköpings BIS in 2018.

A US U18 and U20 he won the 2017 CONCACAF U20 Championship with the US.

13. Alejandro “Alex” Zendejas – (Ciudad Juarez, Mexico or El Paso, Texas)

Grade: C

Winger.

Joined FCD Academy in 2012 and signed with FC Dallas in late 2014 making him the first Homegrown signed who came from an FCD affiliate, FC Dallas El Paso. Made 8 appearances with FCD before being sold by FC Dallas to Chivas for $500,000.

In hindsight, probably a premature sale.

Played for Chivas from 2016 to 2020 with a loan to Zacatepec in 2017-2018. Necaxa in 2020 and 2021. He’s currently with Club America.

Zendejas has played for US and Mexico as a youth but remains uncommitted at the senior level.

It would be great to see Zendejas come home to FC Dallas someday.

Alex Zendejas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

14. Aaron Guillen – (Chihuahua, Mexico)

Grade: D

Defender.

Moved to El Paso when he was 8. Played for the FC Dallas Academy in 2011 and 2012 after he joined from the El Paso affiliate. Won the 2012 U18 DA National Championship with FCD. Played four years at Florida Gulf Coast University where he was named 2015 Atlantic Sun Conference Defender of the Year as a senior.

Signed a homegrown deal with Dallas prior to the 2016 season. Loaned to Tulsa Roughnecks in 2017 for a few games. Made 8 total appearances with FC Dallas and was released after 2017.

With North Carolina FC in 2018 & 2019, Guillen has played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies since 2020.

15. Paxton Pomykal – (Lewisville, Texas)

Grade: A

Midfielder.

FC Dallas Academy 2014 to 2016 winning national championships at U16 and U18. Signed as a homegrown player in September 2016.

To date, Pomykal has played in 105 games (including playoffs) for FC Dallas with 4 goals and 12 assists. Commissioner’s Pick for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game. Injured in 2020 but looks to be back to pre-injury form.

A US U18, U19, U20, and MNT. Requested to wear FCD’s #19 dedicated to the memory of Bobby Rhine.

16. Jesus Ferreira – (Santa Marta, Colombia)

Grade: A+

Forward or midfielder.

The son of former FC Dallas midfielder and 2010 MLS MVP David Ferreira. An FCD Academy player from 2009 to 2016, Jesus Ferreira signed his homegrown deal at age 15 (Nov 17, 2016).

Scored a goal in his professional debut becoming the 2nd youngest player to score in MLS history.

Led FCD in scoring in 2019 with 8 goals and 6 assists and again in 2022 with 18 goals (tied franchise single-season goal record) and 6 assists. 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, 2022 MLS Best XI, and #1 in the 2022 MLS 22 Under 22.

FCD career in total (so far): 119 games with 36 goals and 22 assists.

US U23 and MNT including the 2022 World Cup Team.

Jesus Ferreira kisses his armband after scoring in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

17. Bryan Reynolds – (Fort Worth, Texas)

Grade: B+

Right Back. With a few games at wing.

As an FCD Academy player won the 2015-16 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championship. The youngest player ever signed as a homegrown by FC Dallas (Nov 12, 2016).

Spent most of 2017 with the US U17s in preparation for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. Made his FCD debut in 2019 and took over as the right back starter after Reggie Cannon’s sale in 2020. Played 29 games for FC Dallas with 4 assists.

Sold to AS Roma following the 2020 season for somewhere in the region of $7 to $9 million depending on reports. Currently on loan to Westerlo in Belgium.

18. Reggie Cannon – (Chicago, Illinois)

Grade: A–

Right Back.

Joined the FCD Academy for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Played one season at UCLA. Signed a homegrown deal prior to the 2017 MLS season (Dec 22, 2016). FCD’s starter from 2018 till 2020, he played 69 games including playoffs with 3 goals and 5 assists.

Sold to Boavista during the 2020 season for 3 million euros.

A former US U17 and U19, current USMNT player.

19. Brandon Servania – (Birmingham, Alabama)

Grade: B+

Signed as a Homegrown following his freshman year at Wake Forest (Jan 3, 2018). Won the U16 USDA National Championship in 2016 and the Dallas Cup Super Group in 2017 as an FCD Academy player.

With FC Dallas has been an on-and-off starter over 5 seasons with 70 games and 45 starts with 4 goals and 7 assists.

US U18, U20 – including Concacaf Qualifying and at the 2019 U20 World Cup – U23 and MNT.

20. Kris Reaves – (Atlanta, Georgia)

Grade: D

Center Back.

Originally joined the FCD Academy in 2012. Signed as a senior coming out of the University of Portland after playing his first two college seasons at Wake Forest (Jan 10, 2018).

Made two starts for FC Dallas in 2018, performing well, but did not return in 2019. Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2019 & 2020.

21. Jordan Cano – (Dallas, Texas)

Grade: F

Center Back.

Signed with FC Dallas (Jan 11, 2018) after his senior year at SMU where he was 2017 AAC Defender of the Year. Former US U17.

Did not play a single game for FC Dallas and even his loan to OKC Energy didn’t work out with just 5 appearances. Released after the 2018 season.

22. Chris Richards – (Birmingham, Alabama)

Grade: B-

Center Back.

Joined FC Dallas for his final year at the Academy level after winning the DA Championship with Houston Texans under Coach Eric Quill. Signed with FC Dallas as a Homegrown on April 12, 2018, was loaned and then sold to Bayern Munich for about $1.5 million.

Richards never played for FC Dallas. The grade comes from the value of his sale and the doors he opened proving FCD can be a pathway to Europe.

Again, in hindsight, that wasn’t even close to enough money for Chris Richards. His sale is, in some ways, a watershed moment for FC Dallas. FCD has behaved quite differently in the market since.

US U20, U23, and USMNT.

23. Thomas Roberts – (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Grade: D

Attacking Midfielder.

Signed as a Homegrown on July 25, 2018. Made his MLS debut in 2019 playing in 6 out of his first 12 MLS games including 3 starts…

And then never played for FCD again over the next three years.

Roberts had two training stints with Bayern Munich alongside Chris Richards. Spent the latter half of 2019 playing for North Texas SC, winning the inaugural USL League One Championship. FC Dallas blocked a loan move to Bayern Munich but later allowed a loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt in Austria.

His option was declined following the 2022 season.

US U16, U18, and U20.

24. Edwin Cerrillo – (Waco, Texas)

Grade: B+

Holding mid.

Joined FCD Academy in 2015, was converted later in his Academy days from wing to holding mid, and signed as a Homegrown on February 14, 2019, after previously committing to play at the University of Maryland.

With a steady rise in play and continued improvement, Cerrillo has almost become the lock stater at holding mid for FC Dallas. 68 regular season games with 47 starts to date with 1 assist.

I expect this grade to rapidly go up over the next few years.

US U20 and U23.

25. Dante Sealy – (Brooklyn, New York)

Grade: C+

Wing.

Signed as a Homegrown on February 26, 2019, making him the second-youngest Homegrown signing in franchise history. Spent all of 2019 on loan to North Texas SC playing in 19 games making 10 starts with 1 goal and 3 assists.

In 2020 and 2021, Sealy came off the bench for FCD 11 times with 1 goal.

On loan to PSV since 2021, Sealy plays for Jong PSV. The loan runs out in June.

Sealy holds dual eligibility for both the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago federations but has only represented the US at the U16, U17, and U20 levels.

26. Ricardo Pepi – (El Paso, Texas)

Grade: A+

Striker.

Joined the FCD Academy in 2016 from the club’s youth affiliate, FCD El Paso. Was North Texas Soccer Club’s first signing in team history on December 6, 2018. Signed with FCD as a Homegrown on June 21, 2019, after tearing up USL-1 in the first half of the 2019 season.

57 games for FCD with 16 goals and 4 assists. Led FCD in scoring in 2021 (13 goals) before being sold to FC Augsburg for ~$20 million plus add-ons. Currently on loan to FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

His sale was another bell-weather moment for FC Dallas, changing the franchise in numerous ways.

Born to Mexican parents, Pepi has the ability to represent both Mexico and the United States but chose the USA.

Ricardo Pepi in action against Sporting Kansas City, September 29, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

27. Eddie Munjoma – (Dallas, Texas)

Grade: C-

Outside Back.

A four-year player at SMU signed as a Homegrown for MLS 2020.

Played 15 games with 6 starts mostly at right and left back. His option was declined after the 2022 season.

28. Tanner Tessmann – (Hoover, Alabama)

Grade: B-

Linking Midfielder.

Earned a Homegrown contract during the 2020 preseason.

In two seasons he played in 28 games for FC Dallas with 1 assist before his surprising sale to Venezia for almost $4 million.

29. Carlos Avilez – (Dallas, Texas)

Grade: B

Goalkeeper.

Ok, this is a weird one. He was signed as an emergency 3rd keeper in 2020 – basically a short-term loan from North Texas SC – and never played for FCD.

But he wasn’t signed with the expectation he would play. Hence the grade. Allow me to explain.

Originally coming out of the FCD Academy, Avilez was signed to a “USL affiliate” deal through the club’s relationship with OKC Energy. He was essentially a training player and wasn’t on FCD’s senior team roster in 2017. Officially signed to North Texas SC in 2019 and 2020.

Avilez has since played in USL-1 for Tormenta and Chattanooga Red Wolves. At only 23 he can probably grind out a living in the pro game if he chooses to do so.

30. Justin Che – (Frisco, Texas)

Grade: C+

Right Back or Center Back.

After a season playing right back and center back with North Texas SC while still in the Academy, Che signed with FC Dallas in October 2020.

Loaned to Bayern Munich for the remainder of their 2020-21 season. Returned to FCD to play 15 games in 2021.

On loan to Hoffenheim since 2022 where he’s mostly played for their reserves but does have 2 Bundesliga appearances. The loan ends this summer.

A US U20, he’s been in USMNT camp as well.

Justin Che (32) dribbles back toward his own goal in the MLS matchup against New England Revolution, June 27, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

31. Beni Redžić – (Carrollton, Texas)

Grade: D

Midfielder, Wing, or Forward.

After a solid 2020 with North Texas SC during his Academy days, Redžić spent all of the 2021 spring camp with FC Dallas and was signed to a homegrown contract in April prior to the season.

Over 2021 and 2022, Redzic played in 6 games for FC Dallas. His option was declined following the 2022 season.

Former US U17 and Bosnia & Herzegovina U18.

32. Collin Smith – (Frisco, Texas)

Grade: Incomplete

Right Wing converting to Right Back.

Smith was signed following his solid 2020 contribution as a sometimes starter on the right wing for North Texas SC while still a teenager.

Smith has been on loan to North Texas SC since he signed with FCD and has yet to make the official FCD roster.

33. Antonio Carrera – (Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico)

Grade: Incomplete

Goalkeeper.

Originally signed for 2022 to a hybrid North Texas SC and FC Dallas contract, FCD tore that deal up and signed Carrera to a straight Homegrown contract after he won the FCD 3rd keeper job in spring camp with some outstanding performances.

Carrera has yet to play for FC Dallas but started 16 games while on loan to North Texas in his rookie MLS Next Pro season.

US U19 and U20. Carrera is also eligible for Mexico.

Antonio Carrera in US U20 camp. (Courtesy US Soccer)

34. Tarik Scott – (Brooklyn, New York)

Grade: Incomplete

Striker or Wing.

Signed for the 2023 season. He’ll probably play for North Texas SC all of 2023.

35. Nolan Norris – (Fort Worth, Texas)

Grade: Incomplete

A Left Back or left Center Back, a little Holding Mid.

Like Scott, signed for the 2023 season. He’ll probably play for North Texas SC all of 2023.

US U15 and U19.