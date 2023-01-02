Texas United names Dave Jacobs TD and Head Coach

Texas United (USL-2) has announced the appointment of Dave Jacobs as Technical Director and Head Coach. Jacobs replaces the recently departing Arez Ardalani.

In addition to his new gig at Texas United, Coach Jacobs is entering his 7th season at the helm of Trine University. In 2016, the year prior to Jacob’s arrival, Trine posted a 0-16-3 record and has now posted double-digit victories in three of the last four seasons and six straight MIAA playoff appearances. Trine reached the finals in 20/21 and won the tournament in 21. Overall, Jacobs holds a record of 56-39-10 (.642 winning percentage) at Trine.

In 2020, Jacobs was named head coach of Midland Odessa Sockers FC of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). As head coach, Jacobs guided his team to third place in the conference earning the club its sixth straight appearance in the playoffs.

Happy New Year to all from Texas United. Starting off the new year with a bang 🔥. Please join us in welcoming Coach Dave Jacobs who will be taking over the helm as Technical Director and Head Coach.



