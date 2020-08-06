Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Report: Jesse Gonzalez contract terminated by FC Dallas

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Report: Jesse Gonzalez contract terminated by FC Dallas

The Athletic is reporting that Major League Soccer and Jesse Gonzalez have mutually agreed to the termination of the player’s contract.

Gonzalez was suspended by MLS back in June following a report made to Frisco Police Department alleging incidents of domestic abuse.

We do know that FC Dallas has been doing their due-diligence and scouting the keeper market. It’s now clear they will need to make a move in this next window for a starting level keeper to compete with new #1 Jimmy Maurer.

Gonzalez signed a new four-year contract with FC Dallas back in January of this year. He is now a free agent and can sign with any club outside MLS.

