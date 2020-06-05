Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

MLS Suspends Jesse Gonzalez

by Dan Crooke

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez has been suspended pending an investigation. Major League Soccer took the step to suspend Gonzalez following a report made to Frisco Police Department alleging incidents of domestic abuse.

The 25-year-old is currently undergoing an assessment by Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health doctors. Gonzalez will not be eligible to resume any team activities until the assessment is complete. FC Dallas had already suspended training after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

FC Dallas released a statement that they were made aware of the allegations and were actively investigating them. No further comment will be given by the team or league until this investigation is complete.

An Instagram post from Gonzalez’s wife used the word abuse in relation to the FC Dallas keeper. The original post was made in March with the verbiage edited on May 31.

Sometimes you don’t have to #delete the pics when it’s over- that’s why there’s an edit button – this allows me to edit #abuse and #disfunction and #choas out of my life permanently. Sometimes they come as a wolf in sheep’s clothing- sent by the enemy to kill, steal and destroy- and I refuse to let that happen to me or my boys. May God forgive you and know you were loved by all of us, you just weren’t able to love us back. Love is not gifts. It’s not money and not controlling or abusive. It’s looking at someone knowing GOD sent them to help you fill HIS PURPOSE and #destiny for your life. Love will NOT hurt or manipulate you. Only the #counterfeit is sent by the enemy to knock you off course and derail you from #purpose. #iforgiveyou #hopethishelpssomeone ♥️ . . . jessegonzalez44

A post shared by Jessicachandler1013 (@jessicachandler1013) on

