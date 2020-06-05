MLS Suspends Jesse Gonzalez

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez has been suspended pending an investigation. Major League Soccer took the step to suspend Gonzalez following a report made to Frisco Police Department alleging incidents of domestic abuse.

The 25-year-old is currently undergoing an assessment by Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health doctors. Gonzalez will not be eligible to resume any team activities until the assessment is complete. FC Dallas had already suspended training after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

FC Dallas released a statement that they were made aware of the allegations and were actively investigating them. No further comment will be given by the team or league until this investigation is complete.

An Instagram post from Gonzalez’s wife used the word abuse in relation to the FC Dallas keeper. The original post was made in March with the verbiage edited on May 31.