Jesse Gonzalez signs four-year contract with FC Dallas

FC Dallas has inked first-choice goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to a new four-year contract.

The team’s 10th Homegrown signing was made in March 2013 with Gonzalez making 115 appearances to date. Gonzalez made huge strides in 2019 with his distribution – once a weak point – to lead all MLS goalkeepers in short passing with 607 successful short passes at a 97% success rate.

“We’re thrilled to have Jesse with FC Dallas for the next four years,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a press release. “We watched him grow with Luchi in the Academy and he’s earned this opportunity. He continues to believe in what we’re doing, and he has potential to make the [U.S. Men’s] National Team pool for the upcoming World Cups.”

It was also the the first season that saw the 24-year-old retain his start throughout the year. Gonzalez only missed two MLS regular season games. One through a team suspension in April, while an ankle injury sidelined Gonzalez for a single game in June.

Gonzalez also made his debut for the US Men’s National team, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Ecuador in March. The 6’4″ keeper was tipped to be part of Gregg Berhalter’s team for the Concacaf Gold Cup only to be left out. He did return to the national team roster in September for friendlies with Mexico and Uruguay.

Gonzalez was under contract through the end of 2020, with FC Dallas also having an option year. His previous salary was reported by the MLS Players Association as $217,000 which will see a healthy raise in line with an impressive season in the Dallas goal.