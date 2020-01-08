Three FC Dallas players named to US U-20 MNT

In a confirmation of what 3rd Degree had reported on Twitter earlier this week, three FC Dallas players have departed for Anthony Hudson’s first camp as US U-20 MNT coach.

Twenty-four players are taking part in the 12-day camp at the IMG Academy. FC Dallas leads all clubs with the three call-ups.

Apparently there's a US U20 camp next week; Thomas Roberts, Kevin Bonilla, and Dante Sealy are the #FCDallas call ups I'm hearing. #DTID — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) January 4, 2020

Thomas Roberts and Kevin Bonilla were both called up to November’s cycle-starting camp in Croatia alongside Johan Gomez (now of FC Porto) and Tanner Tessmann (Clemson University). That camp marked Tab Ramos’ last before being named Houston Dynamo head coach. Sealy was with the U-16 BNT at the time as he excelled in the Nike Friendlies in Florida.

All three players were part of North Texas SC’s championship-winning season making double digit appearances. Roberts also spent time this offseason training with Bayern Munich as part of the clubs’ player development partnership.

U-20 USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION:

GOALKEEPERS (4): David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; London, England), John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; Bakersfield, Calif.), Patrick Schulte (St. Louis University; Saint Charles, Mo.)

DEFENDERS (10): Jacob Akanyirige (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasanton, Calif.), Nico Benalcazar (Wake Forest; Wilton, Conn.), Kevin Bonilla (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Ian Hoffmann (Karlsruher/GER; Bethany Beach, Del.), Blake Malone (North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nev.), Kurowskybob Pierre (Real Salt Lake; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Stuart Ritchie (Hannover 96/GER; Pleasanton, Calif.), Leonardo Sepulveda (Salamanca/ESP.; Corona, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Leon Flach (St. Pauli/GER; Bad Schwartau, Germany), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew S.C.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Marcelo Palomino (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas; Little Rock, Ark.)

FORWARDS (5): Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; Greensboro, N.C.), Cameron Harper (Celtic/SCO; Roseville, Calif.), Matko Miljevic (Argentinos Juniors/ARG; Miami, Fla.), Dante Sealy (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Marlon Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC.; Bakersfield, Calif.)