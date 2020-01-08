LigaMX Champions CF Monterrey confirmed for Dallas Cup 2020 SuperGroup

The Dallas Cup announced today that Liga MX Champions CF Monterrey have confirmed their participation in the Gordon Jago Super Group at Dallas Cup XLI this April.

Monterrey has long and successful history at the Dallas Cup, winning a record 16 championship titles across all age groups. Despite the club’s overall success in the tournament, the Mexican side is still seeking its first Super Group title most notably losing to FC Dallas in the final in 2017.

Paxton Pomykal battles against Monterrey in the 2017 Dallas Cup Final. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Last spring, Rayados reached the Super Group semi-finals for the third consecutive year but fell short against hometown rival Tigres who went on to win the Super Group title.

Last month, CF Monterrey’s senior side was crowned Liga MX’s 2019 Apertura champions after they defeated Club América in the two-legged aggregate final. 2008 Dallas Cup alumnus Rogelio Funes Mori scored a crucial goal in each match to help clinch Rayados the league title.

Dallas Cup XLI will be played April 5-12, 2020.

Current Dallas Cup 2020 SuperGroup

U18 Premier League champions Derby County FC

Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt

Clube Atlético Paranaense of Brazil

Vasco da Gama of Brazil

Defending Dallas Cup Champions Tigres.