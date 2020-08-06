The FCD Academy Hot List – First week of August 2020

The FC Dallas / North Texas SC roster rankings we did earlier this week inspired me to try and create an Academy Hot List. This feature will be a periodic check-in on the ten hot names in the FC Dallas Academy.

Obviously this will include kids getting playing time with North Texas. But it could also include FCD/NTX training invitees, national team call ups, strong Academy play, tournament awards, trending videos, stories or scouting in other news outlets, or even just our own hot take on a rising player.

As always with a hot list ranking, don’t take it as too scientifically. It’s mostly for fun and conversations, with a little bit of a shoutout for the kids.

The FCD Academy Hot List

1. Beni Redzic – the primary (only?) returning Academy U19 is back for his third season at that level. But he may not end up playing there much as he’s started the first two games for North Texas SC at left wing and been one of their better players.

2. Justin Che – We knew he was going to be involved with NTX and he started the first two games at, surprisingly, right back. To my knowledge he’s mostly been a center back since converting from forward/wing a couple years back. He did swap to CB later in the 2nd NTX game when a new RB came on.

Justin Che and Forward Madison forward Don Smart compete for the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

3. Diego Hernandez – A brand new U17 coming up from the u15s. The first 2005 to play for NTX and that says quite a lot even if it was just for a minute or two. A player I’ve quite liked in my scouting, he’s on my 2005s list. More than one Academy observer has whispered his name to me as a big-time prospect to watch.

4. Grady Easton – A new FCD U19 who came in from Rise Texans – Eric Quill’s old club – earlier this year and we think is going to join FCD’s Academy. So far he’s started the first two games at center back for North Texas SC. His time starting may be up though with the recall of Brecc Evans from Austin Bold.

5. Colin Smith – A new FCD U19 who moved up from the U17s this summer. A pacey forward/winger, he’s come off the bench in both NTX games.

6. Seth Wilson – Trained with NTX a earlier this summer. Has been linked with Real Betis first and Austria Wien.

Seth Wilson, FC Dallas’ U19 goalkeeper, in action against the LA Galaxy in the 2019 DA Winter Cup at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, December 7, 2019.

7. Philip Akem – FCD new U19 striker/winger up from the 17s. He was on the 23 man North Texas roster for game one and has been training with the team.

8. Eduardo Ruiz – New FCD U19 right back, again, up from the 17s. He was on the 23 man North Texas roster for game one and has been training with the team as well.

9. Antonio Carrera – FCD’s returning U17 keeper. He was on the 23 man North Texas roster for game one and has been training with the team. He may play for NTX, the U19s, and U17s this year.

T-10. Jordan Jones, Antony Ramirez, and Jose Gutierrez – I know, I cheated. This makes 12 players. These three U17 players – the first two 2005s, the latter a 2004 – have been training with NTX this summer but didn’t make the 23 man roster for game one. All three are talents to keep an eye on though.

That’s it for our first Academy Hot List. Know of an FC Dallas Academy or Youth player doing great things? Send us a note. (@3rdDegreeNet on twitter.)

FCD U15 Jordan Jones plays against Bayern Munich in the 2019 Bayern Campus Tournament. (Courtesy Bayern Munich)