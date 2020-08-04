FC Dallas and North Texas SC roster rankings: August 3, 2020

We last visited our roster rankings four and a half months ago when MLS shut down, but with North Texas SC back in the flow of things, it’s time to dust them off.

The rankings are based on who’s playing, who’s being talked about by us, other media, coaches, fans, and whoever else. Like all power rankings, there is nothing scientific about it but it’s a good way to discuss things we hear about the direction of the team that may not make it into an article. So let’s get to it:

FRISCO, TX – MARCH 07: Thiago Santos battles during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Montreal Impact on March 7, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Starting XI:

1 (-) Thiago Santos

High: 1 | Low: 1 Santos impressed in the early games on both sides of the ball. Luchi made concessions for Thiago who hadn’t ‘learned’ the defense at that point so it’ll be interesting to see how that carries after several months of training but no games. – Dan 2 (-) Zdenek OndrasekHigh: 2 | Low: 2 Kobra kept everyone entertained in Florida with his antics and positive spirit. If he keeps scoring he’ll keep his spot. – Buzz 3 (-) Michael Barrios

High: 3 | Low: 3 It’s Mikey, come on! – Dan 4 (+3) Matt Hedges

High: 4 | Low: 7 The Rock. – Buzz 5 (-) Paxton Pomykal

High: 5 | Low: 5 Was set for the start in game 3 before the pandemic. Fully healthy, we think. – Buzz 6 (+4) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 6 | Low: 10 With the expected flex to a 3-5-2, Ho’head is in his element. – Dan 7 (-3) Reggie Cannon

High: 4 | Low: 7 No bids for Reggie, yet. Covid may have ruined his price and thus his move. – Buzz 8 (+7) Bryan Acosta

High: 8 | Low: 15 Ready to resume his starting role whenever the soccer does eventually happen. – Dan 9 (+7) Bressan

High: 9 | Low: 16 The primary beneficiary of any 3-5-2 use is the 3rd CB. No brainer. – Dan 10 (+11) Jimmy Maurer

High: 10 | Low: 21 The new FCD #1. He’s also become an outspoken leader and other players consider him almost a coach. – Buzz 11 (+2) Reto Ziegler

High: 11 | Low: 13 The captain is slowing down a little but a back three would help keep him in the game. – Dan

Reto Ziegler flexes. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In The Mix:

12 (-) Callum Montgomery

High: 12 | Low: 12 Was pressing Bressan for 3rd on the depth chart, he’s on a short term loan to SAFC to get him high level games and get ready for MLS PT. – Buzz 13 (-5) Fafa Picault

High: 8 | Low: 13 Seems to have the start on the left wing locked down, but a formation change could see Fafa’s time reduced. – Dan 14 (+3) Brandon Servania

High: 14 | Low: 17 Pressing Acosta hard for the 8-spot now that he’s healthy. – Buzz 15 (-1) Jesus Ferreira

High: 10 | Low: 15 See The Ferreira Conundrum. – Dan 16 (-10) Tanner Tessmann

High: 6 | Low: 16 With the return of Acosta and Servania to health, he’s now the 3rd choice 8. But expect him to continue to contribute and get PT. – Buzz 17 (-8) Ricardo Pepi

High: 9 | Low: 17 The pandemic crushed El Tren’s momentum before Jara arrived, but soccer may return just in time for him to still have a pre-Jara impact. – Dan 18 (-) Franco Jara

High: 18 | Low: 18 Not fully integrated into the team, nor fully focused on soccer (his stuff just got here and his wife is pregnant during a pandemic), nor fully healthy. – Buzz 19 (+1) Bryan Reynolds

High: 19 | Low: 20 On the ups as always and waiting patiently for Reggie’s transfer. Can he force the issue? – Dan 20 (+5) Ema Twumasi

High: 20 | Low: 25 Luchi kept him in Dallas – unlike Atuahene – but he should probably go back to Austin Bold on loan at some point. – Buzz

Ema Twumasi is enjoying training with FC Dallas, June 29, 2020. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team:

21 (-2) Johnny Nelson

High: 19 | Low: 21 Nelson could do with some game time somewhere. Hollingshead isn’t budging from the lineup. – Dan 22 (-4) Francis Atuahene

High: 18 | Low: 22 On loan to 1st-place San Diego w/ 2 starts, 6 games played. Leads Loyal in scoring with 2. But he’s not in Luchi’s plans and was allowed to leave on loan back in spring training. – Buzz 23 (+4) Kyle Zobeck

High: 23 | Low: 27 GOATbeck just got upgraded to #2. He’s not an MLS starter but his growth in the last two years really does help his standing as an MLS backup now. – Dan 24 (+4) Dante Sealy

High: 24 | Low: 28 Was one of the hype young players heading into MLSisBack. I still expect him to make his MLS debut soon as he was kept with FCD rather than sent to NTX during the downtime. – Buzz 25 (+4) Thomas Roberts

High: 25 | Low: 29 He needs to get to NTX ASAP and start dictating games ASAP. – Dan 26 (+7) Nkosi Burgess

High: 26 | Low: 33 Kept with FCD rather than NTX where we expected him to be, possibly because of the 3-man back line and Montgomery short term loan. – Buzz 27 (+20) Lamar Batista

High: 27 | Low: 47 Named to USL-1 Team of the Week in week 1. Showing leadership and composure in a back line made of 2 academy kids and a (slow) converted mid. – Dan 28 (-6) Arturo Rodriguez

High: 22 | Low: 28 Currently injured, he only has 2 appearances for RSL Monarchs, 1 start and 1 sub. – Buzz 29 (-5) Santiago Mosquera

High: 24 | Low: 29 Lost the starting spot and didn’t really seem to respond. Maybe his third preseason of the year will bring him back to preseason Santi of 2019. – Dan 30 (-7) Pablo Aranguiz

High: 23 | Low: 30 He’s playing and doing amazing things in the Chilean league (4 goals and 2 assists in 5 games, really?) but he’s never coming back to FC Dallas. – Buzz 31 (+5) Brecc Evans

High: 31 | Low: 36 Sat on the bench for Austin Bold before being recalled. NTX has a shortage at the back so we’ll see how long before he’s loaned out again. – Dan 32 (+6) Ronaldo Damus

High: 32 | Low: 38 Picked up right where he left off 2019 with a goal on opening day 2020. – Buzz

Ronaldo Damus scores the winning goal in the North Texas SC 2-1 win over Forward Madison in the club’s opening game of the 2020 season. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve:

33 (-7) Juan Manuel Alvarez

High: 26 | Low: 33 He was all the hype in the preseason as he got invited to Florida with FCD, that’s how good he was playing. But so far he looks just ok with NTX. – Buzz 34 (+5) David Rodriguez

High: 34 | Low: 39 David is under pressure thanks to his brother’s 2019, but the younger Rodriguez is picking up and dictating possessions. Has he always had that nice left-footed shot? – Dan 35 (+7) Luis Zamudio

High: 37 | Low: 42 The new #1 at NTX. So far looking pretty good. If he holds off Avilez he might start climbing this list given the club’s (likely) need for a keeper. – Buzz 36 (-6) Alex Bruce

High: 30 | Low: 36 Hasn’t scored yet (although looked to have against Omaha) but a high pressing 9 is the thing NTX missed last year. – Dan 37 (-2) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 32 | Low: 37 With Santos’ amazing play, he’s not getting off the bench. Now he can’t go to NTX for the PT he desperately needs. – Buzz 38 (-3) Eddie Munjoma

High: 35 | Low: 38 Another player that needs that FCD-NTX fluidity back once the virus settles. – Dan 39 (+2) Derek Waldeck

High: 39 | Low: 41 The conversion to LB is going ok, great soccer brain. But he’s Ted Eck in an era where Ted Eck probably isn’t good enough. – Buzz 40 (+4) Imanol Almaguer

High: 40 | Low: 44 Returned with a sub appearance amidst Cyclone Omaha. – Dan 41 (-7) Carlos Avilez

High: 34 | Low: 41 Got the Homegrown deal and a shot at MLS… and now he’s with NTX and appears to be a USL-1 Back up. That’s not good. – Buzz 42 (-5) Gibran Rayo

High: 37 | Low: 42 Hanging out on the bench waiting for opportunities to open up. – Dan 43 (-3) Alisson

High: 40 | Low: 43 Hard tackler, ok distribution. But too static and doesn’t cover enough ground. – Buzz 44 (+2) Pedrinho

High: 44 | Low: 46 Will eventually decide which name to use. Alves, Pedrinho, Cuadrado, or Concecaio. – Dan 45 (-2) Philip Ponder

High: 43 | Low: 45 Injured. Has yet to play, which is part of why Brecc Evans was recalled. – Buzz 46 (-1) Oscar Romero

High: 45 | Low: 46 Injured and Beni Redzic’s form isn’t going to help his cause upon returning. – Dan 47 (-36) Jesse Gonzalez

High: 11 | Low: 47 You know why. – Buzz

Given that the first ranking was before some of the new North Texas SC signings had even made it to town, there are a few jumps. Lamar Batista’s 20-place leap being the largest.

Batista has been the key piece of the North Texas SC backline in its first two games – responsible for darting across to support both full backs. Unfortunately, both goals have come from that, but some defensive cover is on its way. A place in the USL-1 Team of the Week for Batista confirmed a lot of what LAFC and Portland saw in the OKC-born center back.

At the other end of things, Jesse Gonzalez plummeted all the way to the bottom. If you listen to the podcast you’ll know we don’t expect to see the homegrown in an FCD jersey again given the length of this investigation into an allegation of domestic assault, and the position reflects that.

One swap happened as Anders Engebretsen left North Texas SC, dropping off the ranking entirely, while Franco Jara finally arrived.

As always, if you’ve watched North Texas’ first two games and have a HSO then let us know it!