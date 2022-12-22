FC Dallas selects three in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas selected three players during the 2023 MLS SuperDraft: Herbert Endeley (24th overall, Indiana University), Ryan Wittenbrink (53rd overall, Indiana University), and Kameron Lacey (82nd overall, UNC Charlotte).

FC Dallas 2023 SuperDraft Selections

First Round, #24 – Herbert Endeley (Indiana University)

Four seasons at Indiana: 91 games, 73 starts, 13 goals, and 20 assists. All-Big Ten selection every year of his collegiate career.

Flank player and winger. FCD is considering moving him to right back but can use him at wing. They plan to evaluate him in camp and decide how he can best help the team.

Name: Herbert Endeley

Drafted: First Round, Pick #24

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Oct. 9, 2001 (21)

College: Indiana University

Hometown: Blaine, Minn.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 152

Nationality: American

Herbert Endeley. (Courtesy Indiana University)

Second Round, #53 – Ryan Wittenbrink (Indiana University)

A late bloomer in college, became a full-time starter as a senior with 18 starts in 24 games but grabbed an eye-popping 10 goals and 9 assists.

Wittenbrink is a 9-style striker.

Name: Ryan Wittenbrink

Drafted: Second Round, Pick #53

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Jan 1, 1999 (23)

College: Indiana University

Hometown: Libertyville, Ill.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Nationality: American

Ryan Wittenbrink. (Courtesy IU Athletics)

Third Round, #82 – Kameron Lacey (UNC Charlotte)

Career at Charlotte: 46 starts in 58 games, 17 goals, and 14 assists. Former Jamaica U17 and U20

Former FC Dallas Academy player but left to play for Miramar United and Orlando City. In 2018, he was the leading goal scorer in the Dallas Cup. He also helped FC Dallas to a U-17 Conference Championship and Orlando City to a U-19 Conference Championship.

Lacey has played as a 9, wing, or attacking mid.

Name: Kameron Lacey

Drafted: Third Round, Pick #82

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Jan 16, 2001 (21)

College: Charlotte

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

Nationality: American

Kameron Lacey. (Courtesy Charlotte U)