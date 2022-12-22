FC Dallas selects three in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas selected three players during the 2023 MLS SuperDraft: Herbert Endeley (24th overall, Indiana University), Ryan Wittenbrink (53rd overall, Indiana University), and Kameron Lacey (82nd overall, UNC Charlotte).
FC Dallas 2023 SuperDraft Selections
First Round, #24 – Herbert Endeley (Indiana University)
Four seasons at Indiana: 91 games, 73 starts, 13 goals, and 20 assists. All-Big Ten selection every year of his collegiate career.
Flank player and winger. FCD is considering moving him to right back but can use him at wing. They plan to evaluate him in camp and decide how he can best help the team.
Name: Herbert Endeley
Drafted: First Round, Pick #24
Connect with Herbert: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: Oct. 9, 2001 (21)
College: Indiana University
Hometown: Blaine, Minn.
Height: 5-10
Weight: 152
Nationality: American
Second Round, #53 – Ryan Wittenbrink (Indiana University)
A late bloomer in college, became a full-time starter as a senior with 18 starts in 24 games but grabbed an eye-popping 10 goals and 9 assists.
Wittenbrink is a 9-style striker.
Name: Ryan Wittenbrink
Drafted: Second Round, Pick #53
Connect with Ryan: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: Jan 1, 1999 (23)
College: Indiana University
Hometown: Libertyville, Ill.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 165
Nationality: American
Third Round, #82 – Kameron Lacey (UNC Charlotte)
Career at Charlotte: 46 starts in 58 games, 17 goals, and 14 assists. Former Jamaica U17 and U20
Former FC Dallas Academy player but left to play for Miramar United and Orlando City. In 2018, he was the leading goal scorer in the Dallas Cup. He also helped FC Dallas to a U-17 Conference Championship and Orlando City to a U-19 Conference Championship.
Lacey has played as a 9, wing, or attacking mid.
Name: Kameron Lacey
Drafted: Third Round, Pick #82
Connect with Kameron: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: Jan 16, 2001 (21)
College: Charlotte
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
Nationality: American