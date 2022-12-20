Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 2023 schedule released

Major League Soccer and FC Dallas announced the 2023 MLS schedule with FC Dallas opening the season on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium against Minnesota United FC.

All games will be on the MLS Season Pass, the new streaming service on Apple TV, which launches February 1, 2023. A printable schedule can be found here.

Schedule Notes

  • First game of the Texas Derby vs Houston Dynamo FC is on Saturday, May 20
  • Dallas plays Austin FC three times
  • FCD faces expansion St. Louis CITY SC for the first time on Saturday, May 6
  • The traditional July 4th game is against DC United.
  • There are now 29 teams in MLS as St. Louis City SC joins the Western Conference while Nashville SC will rejoin the Eastern Conference. That brings the total of Eastern Conference teams to 15 and Western Conference teams to 14.
  • FC Dallas enters the US Open Cup during the Round of 32 currently scheduled for May 9th and 10th.
  • FCD will not face Toronto FC and Matt Hedges.
  • Former Coach Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes don’t come to town until October 7th.

FC Dallas 2023 Schedule

Home games in ALL CAPS.

DateOpponentTime
Saturday, Feb. 25at Minnesota United7:30 PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 4LA GALAXY7:30 PM
Saturday, March 11at Vancouver Whitecaps FC4:00 PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 18SPORTING KANSAS CITY7:30 PM
Saturday, March 25at LAFC9:30 PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 1PORTLAND TIMBERS7:30 PM
Saturday, April 08at Inter Miami CF6:30 PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 15REAL SALT LAKE7:30 PM
Saturday, April 22at New York City FC6:30 PM
Sunday, April 30at Minnesota United8:00 PM
SATURDAY, MAY 6ST. LOUIS CITY SC7:30 PM
May 9 or 10US Open Cup (Round of 32)TBD
Saturday, May 13at Austin FC7:30 PM
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC7:30 PM
SATURDAY, MAY 20HOUSTON DYNAMO FC7:30 PM
Saturday, May 27at San Jose Earthquakes9:30 PM
Wednesday, May 31at Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 3NASHVILLE SC7:30 PM
Sunday, June 11at Portland Timbers9:00 PM
Wednesday, June 21at Austin FC7:30 PM
SATURDAY, JULY 1LAFC7:30 PM
TUESDAY, JULY 4D.C. UNITED7:30 PM
Saturday, July 8at Colorado Rapids8:30 PM
Saturday, July 15at Seattle Sounders FC9:30 PM
July 19MLS All-Star GameTBD
July 21 – Aug. 29Leagues CupTBD
Sunday, Aug. 20at Philadelphia Union6:30 PM
SATURDAY, AUG. 26AUSTIN FC7:30 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 30at St. Louis City SC7:30 PM
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2ATLANTA UNITED7:30 PM
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC7:30 PM
Wednesday, Sept. 20at Real Salt Lake8:30 PM
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23COLUMBUS7:30 PM
Saturday, Sept. 30at Houston Dynamo FC7:30 PM
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4COLORADO RAPIDS7:30 PM
SATURDAY, OCT. 7SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES7:30 PM
Oct. 9-17FIFA international match Calendar break
Saturday, Oct. 21at LA GalaxyTBD

Leagues Cup 2023

The Leagues Cup begins in July with all 47 MLS and Liga MX clubs competing in a month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament. FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 19.

Day of the Week Breakdown

DayGames
Saturday24
Wednesday6
Sunday3
Tuesday1

Schedule By Month

MonthHomeRoad
February10
March22
April23
May33
June12
July22
August12
September32
October21

I suppose that it’s a good thing the two months FCD has more home games than road – not counting February – are the final two months of the season.

