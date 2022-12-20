FC Dallas 2023 schedule released

Major League Soccer and FC Dallas announced the 2023 MLS schedule with FC Dallas opening the season on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium against Minnesota United FC.

All games will be on the MLS Season Pass, the new streaming service on Apple TV, which launches February 1, 2023. A printable schedule can be found here.

Schedule Notes

First game of the Texas Derby vs Houston Dynamo FC is on Saturday, May 20

Dallas plays Austin FC three times

FCD faces expansion St. Louis CITY SC for the first time on Saturday, May 6

The traditional July 4th game is against DC United.

There are now 29 teams in MLS as St. Louis City SC joins the Western Conference while Nashville SC will rejoin the Eastern Conference. That brings the total of Eastern Conference teams to 15 and Western Conference teams to 14.

FC Dallas enters the US Open Cup during the Round of 32 currently scheduled for May 9th and 10th.

FCD will not face Toronto FC and Matt Hedges.

Former Coach Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes don’t come to town until October 7th.

FC Dallas 2023 Schedule

Home games in ALL CAPS.

Date Opponent Time Saturday, Feb. 25 at Minnesota United 7:30 PM SATURDAY, MARCH 4 LA GALAXY 7:30 PM Saturday, March 11 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4:00 PM SATURDAY, MARCH 18 SPORTING KANSAS CITY 7:30 PM Saturday, March 25 at LAFC 9:30 PM SATURDAY, APRIL 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS 7:30 PM Saturday, April 08 at Inter Miami CF 6:30 PM SATURDAY, APRIL 15 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 PM Saturday, April 22 at New York City FC 6:30 PM Sunday, April 30 at Minnesota United 8:00 PM SATURDAY, MAY 6 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30 PM May 9 or 10 US Open Cup (Round of 32) TBD Saturday, May 13 at Austin FC 7:30 PM WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 7:30 PM SATURDAY, MAY 20 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 7:30 PM Saturday, May 27 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 PM Wednesday, May 31 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM SATURDAY, JUNE 3 NASHVILLE SC 7:30 PM Sunday, June 11 at Portland Timbers 9:00 PM Wednesday, June 21 at Austin FC 7:30 PM SATURDAY, JULY 1 LAFC 7:30 PM TUESDAY, JULY 4 D.C. UNITED 7:30 PM Saturday, July 8 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 PM Saturday, July 15 at Seattle Sounders FC 9:30 PM July 19 MLS All-Star Game TBD July 21 – Aug. 29 Leagues Cup TBD Sunday, Aug. 20 at Philadelphia Union 6:30 PM SATURDAY, AUG. 26 AUSTIN FC 7:30 PM Wednesday, Aug. 30 at St. Louis City SC 7:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 2 ATLANTA UNITED 7:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 PM Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 COLUMBUS 7:30 PM Saturday, Sept. 30 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 PM WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30 PM SATURDAY, OCT. 7 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 PM Oct. 9-17 FIFA international match Calendar break Saturday, Oct. 21 at LA Galaxy TBD

Leagues Cup 2023

The Leagues Cup begins in July with all 47 MLS and Liga MX clubs competing in a month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament. FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 19.

Day of the Week Breakdown

Day Games Saturday 24 Wednesday 6 Sunday 3 Tuesday 1

Schedule By Month

Month Home Road February 1 0 March 2 2 April 2 3 May 3 3 June 1 2 July 2 2 August 1 2 September 3 2 October 2 1

I suppose that it’s a good thing the two months FCD has more home games than road – not counting February – are the final two months of the season.