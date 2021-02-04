North Texas SC signs Brazilian-Mexican winger Alejandro

North Texas SC has completed the signing of Alejandro Santana Viniegra from Brazilian club Cruzeiro Estope Clube.

Rumors of the Brazilian-Mexican dual national’s arrival sparked talk of a potential partnership between FC Dallas and the first club two-time FIFA World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. The idea of a partnership was denied by FC Dallas on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old winger has signed a one year contract with North Texas SC holding an option for the 2022 season.

“We are delighted to bring in such a talented player that will be an integral part of our team as we build for the 2021 season,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny in a team statement. “This is an exciting young player that our fans are going to love to watch.”

Alejandro participated with Brazil’s U-16 and U-17 teams in 2017 before representing Mexico at the U-20 level in November 2020. The São Paulo native made his debut for Cruzeiro in the final game of the 2018 Serie A season in a 0-0 draw with Bahia.