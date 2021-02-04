3rd Degree the Podcast episode 97 now available

The big news of the last several weeks has been the pending transfer of Bryan Reynolds to AS Roma. That news became official on Monday and we just had to get all the inside dirt for our listeners. So the special guest on this week’s episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast none other than Bryan’s lead representation and agent – and father – Keith Reynolds.

Bryan’s start, his career with FCD, various contracts with Dallas, all the recent negotiations, and the big move to Roma are all discussed.

Plus some Justin Che, Brandon Servania, and Edwin Cerrillo loan news.

And thanks to our sponsor, Soccer90, maybe a big kit hint.

Music by Pappy Check.

