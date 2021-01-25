La Lupa flips the script, Reynolds signs contract with AS Roma

According to our source familiar with the negotiations, Bryan Reynolds has today put pen to paper and signed a contract to play for AS Roma. Details of the contract or transfer from FC Dallas to Roma were not disclosed.

Given the dramatic swings in this transfer saga, it’s advisable that nothing should be taken as complete and total finalization of Reynolds’ transfer until it’s official.

Juventus, the long time leader for Reynolds – after he agreed to personal terms back in December – appear to have lost out as the 6-month loan plan involving Benevento wasn’t accepted by FC Dallas reportedly due to the timeline of payment delivery. Monetary delivery issues with the previous loan Juventus partners explored talks with, Cagliari, is what held up the original transfer back in December after the Reynolds first agreed to personal terms with the Old Lady.

Roma is owned by American billionaire Dan Friedkin who is also the owner of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, the Toyota that sponsors FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. That prior relationship between Friedkin and the Hunts has likely been a factor in this Reynolds transfer process.

At one point in late December, Roma appeared to be out of the running; but since the arrival of new Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi, the Italian Capital club has renewed their attempts to land the 19-year-old Dallas right back.

The latest personal terms offer from AS Roma appears to have been enough to get Reynolds to change his mind and he’s today signed a contract with Roma.

Our source says Reynolds will travel to Rome for a physical at a later date.

Bryan Reynolds signs contract with AS Roma.