Top 5 number 27s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And now 27. Often chosen by players who would like to be wearing the 7 instead.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 27s

Which has a couple of solid names in it.

Rank Name Notes 1 Je-Vaughan Watson Watson is the biggest name and performer to wear the 27 for Dallas. Acquired from Dynamo for a 2nd round pick by Schellas Hyndman, Watson played 85 games for FC Dallas with 73 starts, 6 goals, and 6 assists over three seasons. His contract was mutually terminated before the 2016 season then he was re-signed and traded to The Revolution for a 3rd Round Pick. Watson has 88 caps for Jamacia and is still playing with the Austin Bold after stints with New England, Charlotte Independence, and OKC Energy. 2 Jesus Ferreira Signed at 15 as the club’s 16th Homegrown, Ferreira spent his two seasons without much playing time (22 total minutes). 2019 was a different story, however, as Jesus broke into the lineup and won the team’s Golden Boot with 8 goals and 6 assists in 33 games (29 starts). 2020 – after he swapped to the 7 jersey – was a bit of a step back, however, mostly playing in midfield with 1 goal and 1 assist in 19 games and 13 starts. 3 Aaron Pitchkolan “Pitch” was a solid role player in Dallas for 5 seasons, wearing the 27 for his first two runs in 2005 and 2006. Primarily a holding mid, Pitch could link and even play almost anywhere in the backline. Numbers in the 27 jersey including playoffs: 30 games, 15 starts, 4 goals, and 1 assist. After one season in San Jose, Pitch played for Rochester, Puerto Rico Islanders, San Antonio, Minnesota United (USL), and Jacksonville. 4 James Marcelin After being waived by Portland Timbers for “non-soccer reasons,” Marcelin signed with FC Dallas and played one season for Coach Schellas Hyndman in 2012. An intimidating, physical holding mid, Marcelin has 34 caps for Haiti. Numbers during his one season in Dallas’ 27 kit: 16 games with 6 starts. He’s bounced around with a few teams since – Antigua Barracuda, Ft Lauderdale Strikers, North Carolina FC, Miami United, and FC Edmonton. 5 Edson Edward “Eddie” spent two seasons with Dallas as a reserve defender playing in just one game for 5 minutes. But that’s enough to get to 5th on this list. After leaving Dallas, Edward played for the PR Islanders (20 games), FC Edmonton (79 games), and Ottawa Furry (71 games).

#27 – All-Time FCD Roster

Eddie Munjoma 2020 to Current Jesus Ferreira 2017 to 2019 Je-Vaughn Watson 2013 to 2015 James Marcelin 2012 Edson Edward 2010 to 2011 Andrew Daniels 2007 to 2008 Aaron Pitchkolan 2005 to 2006 Gabe Jones 1997

28.

Like the 27, 28 is sometimes chosen by players who would prefer the 8.