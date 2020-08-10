25th Season Top 5s

During 2020 in celebration of the 25th season of FC Dallas, we ran here at 3rd Degree a series of All-Time Top 5 Ranks of players form the club’s history. The lists were determined by a committee. Here’s the complete list of all the Top 5s.
Center Back (Top 10 – It didn’t make sense to break up CB into left/right.)
Holding Mid (6)
Linking Mid (8)
Attacking Mid (10)
High-Striker (9)
Villians (FCD players hated by the opposition)
3rd Degree’s Top 5 Committee
Carlos Alvarado – FC Dallas Spanish Play by Play
Buzz Carrick – Founder, Owner, and Editor of 3rd Degree
Dustin “El Jefe” Christmann – FCD’s 1st Fan, founder of the Inferno, former 3rd Degree writer
Steve Davis – The Dean of Dallas soccer writers and current FCD color commentator
Dave Dir – The Burn’s 1st coach, former color commentator
Chamo Jones – former 3rd Degree writer
Kevin Lindstrom – 3rd Degree writer since 2000
Andy Swift – The KickAround, former Burn GM
Damian Wright – former 3rd Degree writer