Top 5 number 2s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Player by Number series.

We are now on to the number 2.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 2s

The number 2, the traditional number of right backs.

Rank Name Notes 1 Daniel Hernandez Four seasons in Dallas to end a phenomenal career (seriously, look him up). 94 games, 86 starts (incl. playoffs) in hoops. Captained FCD to its only MLS Cup appearance. 2 Cory Gibbs Cory Gibbs has to be in the discussion of the best defender to ever play for FC Dallas, even if it was for just one season between stints at FC St Pauli and Feyenoord. 2004 MLS All-Star. 3 Reggie Cannon An amazing start to what we hope is a long career came in Dallas. 68 games, 65 starts (incl. playoffs) before departing to Boavista. Broke into the USMNT while with FCD. 4 Eric Dade The first strong defender in the 2 for the Burn from 1997 to 2001. 126 games and 111 starts (incl. playoffs) over 5 seasons. A pure defender in the era before attacking defenders. 5 Chris Gbandi You might be surprised to find Gbandi this far down the list, but he only wore the #2 for his first two seasons. When the team re-branded, Gbandi switched to his preferred #4 and played in that number much longer.

What’s your list look like? The All-Time FC Dallas Numeric Roster is here if you want to play along and/or look ahead.

I put the #2 for you right here.

#2 – All-Time FCD Roster

Reggie Cannon 2018 to mid 2020 Hernan Grana 2017 Aubrey David 2016 Daniel Hernandez 2009 to 2012 Michael Dello-Russo 2008 to 2009 Alex Yi 2005 Cory Gibbs 2004 Chris Gbandi 2002 to 2003 Eric Dade 1997 to 2001

Up next?

Why the number 3, of course. It is, after all, the magic number.