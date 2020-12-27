Categories FC Dallas

Top 5 number 2s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Player by Number series.

We are now on to the number 2.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 2s

The number 2, the traditional number of right backs.

RankNameNotes
1Daniel HernandezFour seasons in Dallas to end a phenomenal career (seriously, look him up). 94 games, 86 starts (incl. playoffs) in hoops. Captained FCD to its only MLS Cup appearance.
2Cory GibbsCory Gibbs has to be in the discussion of the best defender to ever play for FC Dallas, even if it was for just one season between stints at FC St Pauli and Feyenoord. 2004 MLS All-Star.
3Reggie CannonAn amazing start to what we hope is a long career came in Dallas. 68 games, 65 starts (incl. playoffs) before departing to Boavista.  Broke into the USMNT while with FCD.
4Eric DadeThe first strong defender in the 2 for the Burn from 1997 to 2001.  126 games and 111 starts (incl. playoffs) over 5 seasons.  A pure defender in the era before attacking defenders.
5Chris GbandiYou might be surprised to find Gbandi this far down the list, but he only wore the #2 for his first two seasons. When the team re-branded, Gbandi switched to his preferred #4 and played in that number much longer.

What’s your list look like? The All-Time FC Dallas Numeric Roster is here if you want to play along and/or look ahead.

I put the #2 for you right here.

#2 – All-Time FCD Roster

Reggie Cannon2018 to mid 2020
Hernan Grana2017
Aubrey David2016
Daniel Hernandez2009 to 2012
Michael Dello-Russo2008 to 2009
Alex Yi2005
Cory Gibbs2004
Chris Gbandi2002 to 2003
Eric Dade1997 to 2001

Up next?

Why the number 3, of course. It is, after all, the magic number.

