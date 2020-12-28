Top 5 number 3s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.
We are now on to the number 3. The magic number!
Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.
Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!
Top 5 FCD Number 3s
The number 3, the defender’s defender. In my mind a center back although the Brits seem to think it should be a left back… but then again they think 6 is a center back. So what do they know?
|Rank
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Ugo Ihemelu
|Five seasons in Dallas before his career was cut short with concussions. A key piece in the all-time franchise-low 28-goals-allowed season of 2010 and the club’s only MLS Cup appearance. 66 regular season starts with 5 goals.
|2
|Reto Ziegler
|Three seasons in Dallas in the 3 jersey for one of the best resumes the club has seen in a defender (2 World Cups). Including playoffs 82 games, 79 starts, and 11 goals for Dallas. Departs FCD 3rd on the all-time PK list with 8.
|3
|Greg Vanney
|Only one season in the 3 jersey for FCD in his terrific MLS career, 2006. That year he was a ubiquitous starter for Colin Clarke’s wire-to-wire first-place team and an MLS All-Star.
|4
|Ryan Suarez
|A firey right back or right center back depending on the system, Suarez was a starter from just about day one for the Burn. 4 goals and 5 assists in his three seasons in Dallas (16 yellow cards and 2 reds!) before being part of the panic 2003 “worst trade in club history” with the Galaxy.
|5
|Carey Talley
|A solid contributer to Clarke’s rebuild in Dallas for two seasons in the 3 jersey. 43 regular seaosn games, 33 starts, 4 assists over the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
What’s your list look like?
Shoutout to Ed Puskarich for being an old school, baller, bad-ass… and a good friend.
#3 – All-Time FCD Roster
|Reto Ziegler
|2018 to 2020
|Moises Hernandez
|2014 to 2015
|Ugo Ihemelu
|mid 2009 to 2013
|Drew Moor
|Early 2009
|Greg Vanney
|2006
|Carey Talley
|2004 to 2005
|Ezra Hendrickson
|mid 2003
|Ryan Suarez
|2001 to mid 2003
|Steve Bernal
|2000
|Wade Webber
|1997
|Ed Puskarich
|1996
Up next?
The number 4. A very versatile number that in Dallas has quite a few left backs wearing it.