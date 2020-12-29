Top 5 number 4s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We are now on to the number 4.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 4s

The number 4. A very versatile number that in Dallas has a few left backs excelling while wearing it. 4 works well as a number for a CB, a holding mid, or wide mid as well.

Rank Name Notes 1 Chris Gbandi The second best left back in our 25th season ranks, Gbandi essentially replaced the guy behind him on this list. Gbandi wore his preferred #4 from 2004 to 2007. Including playoffs: 72 games, 69 starts, 2 goals, and 7 assists wearing the 4. 2 Paul Broome One of the early converted attackers to fullbacks for the club, Broome was the first choice left back for about half of his 5 years in a Burn uniform. 87 games, 64 starts, 2 goals, and 16 assists in Dallas. Excellent crosser, for those that didn’t see him play. 3 Andrew Jacobson AJ spent a stalwart 4 seasons of his 10 year MLS career in Dallas wearing the 4, unfortunately as the Hyndman era was trending downward. Regular season in Dallas: 98 starts, 85 games, 5 goals, and 7 assists. 4 Heath Pearce Only one season for Pearce in the 4 jersey, the 2010 MLS Cup run. But what a season it was… right up until the very end where something happened between himself and Schellas Hyndman. 5 Diego Sonora The number two right back in our All-Time FCD ranking by postion and a stallwart of the early Burn after arriving from Boca Juniors. In 1997 he wore the 4 and was an MLS All-Star but only played 16 games that year or he would have been higher on this list.

What’s your list look like?

#4 – All-Time FCD Roster

Bressan 2019 to Current Bakary Soumare End 2015 Kyle Bekker Early 2015 Andrew Jacobson 2011 to 2014 Heath Pearce 2010 Daniel Torres 2009 Duilio Davino 2008 Chris Gbandi 2004 to 2007 Brian Dunseth End 2003 Paul Broome 1999 to mid 2003 Diego Sonora 1997 Chad Ashton 1996

Up next?

The number 5. Which is right out.