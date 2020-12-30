Top 5 number 5s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We are now on to the number 5. Which is right out.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 5s

5 is traditionally a number for center backs or holding mids.

Rank Name Notes 1 Jair Benitez The top choice at 5 was easy, he’s the #1 left back in club history even though that’s not a great position for the 5 jersey. 153 games, 140 starts, 2 goals, and 12 assists. Benitez still ranks in the club’s top 10 for games, starts, minutes, and fouls suffered. A no-brainer, given the rest of the list. 2 Tenywa Bonseu A player with a career bouncing between the USL and MLS, Bonseu was a physical, hard-working defender for two seasons in Dallas who got caught in the Southlake debacle and rebuild. 47 games, 47 starts. 3 Steve Jolley 2 years in Dallas toward the end of his solid 11-year MLS career, he came to the Burn in a trade for the player right above him on this list. Started falling out of favor in late 2005 partially due to the emergence of Drew Moor. 41 regular-season games with 40 starts for Jolley. 4 Marcelo Saragosa 4 seasons in Dallas as a utility player for Schellas Hyndman who loved Saragosa’s work rate and soccer brain. He only really had one season as a full-time starter in 2008. 5 Thiago Santos Santos isn’t on this list due to any recency bias but rather because of the sparsity of quality 5s in FCD history. Kind of crazy that a dude with just 20 games under his FCD belt makes the list but he did lead MLS in duels in 2020 with 190 (19 ahead of 2nd place).

What’s your list look like?

#5 – All-Time FCD Roster

Thiago Santos 2020 to Current Moises Hernandez 2018 to 2019 Carlos Cermeno 2017 Norberto Paparatto 2016 Ezequiel Cirigliano 2015 Jair Benitez 2009 to 2014 Marcelo Saragosa July 2006 to 2009 Marcos Charras April to June 2006 Steve Jolley 2004 to 2005 Tenywa Bonseu 2002 to 2003 Lubos Kubik 2001 Esmundo Rodriguez End 2000 Kirk Wilson 1999 mid 2000 Jorge Flores 1996-1998

Up next?

The number 6.

“Six, six, six for my sorrow.”