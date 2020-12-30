Juventus wins the battle for Bryan Reynolds

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, Bryan Reynolds has agreed to personnel contract terms with Juventus. The deal includes a 6-month loan to a yet to be determined team.

In addition, Juventus has also reached an agreement in principle with FC Dallas for the Reynolds transfer that is expected to land between 6 to 8 million euros depending on incentives and other factors still being ironed out.

While the deal was approaching the finish line, there was a last-minute problem on Tuesday that almost derailed the negotiations when the 6-month loan to Cagliari hit a snag. At this time, a specific playing location for Reynolds for the next six months is still being worked out.

Additional bids for Reynolds were made for Reynolds by Club Brugge, Olympique de Marseille, and AS Roma. With several other clubs coming in of late to the process to express interest – like Lyon and Fiorentina.

But in the end, Juventus – who’s interest we reported back on November 25th – have cemented the deal.