Juventus coming in strong for Bryan Reynolds

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, Juventus FC is expected to make an offer for Bryan Reynolds in the neighborhood of 6 to 7 million dollars this week.

It may take a little time to iron out the details but it seems the Italian giants are determined to sign the FC Dallas right back.

There have been many teams inquiring about Reynolds but the list of teams that can compete with The Old Lady in terms of buying power is short.

So it seems quite likely these 2020 playoffs will be Reynolds’ last games in the FC Dallas hoops.

3rd Degree’s Take

In general, negotiations for Reynolds sale should come as no surprise. From the minute he stepped on the field as Reggie Cannon’s replacement it was clear the talent Reynolds has.

FC Dallas won’t want to lose their promising player, of course, but this is the nature of the soccer business. Selling talented players for large money is how it works for all but the very wealthiest teams in the world. Reynolds is clearly going to break the FC Dallas transfer record with a move in the winter window.

Big Bad Bryan. (Eddie Koton, FC Dallas)