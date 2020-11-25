FC Dallas at Seattle in conference semifinal next Tuesday

Major League Soccer has announced the matchups for the Conference Semifinals and FC Dallas will be traveling to Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, December 1st.

The FC Dallas vs Seattle game kicks off at 8:30 pm CT on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Seattle, the defending MLS Cup Champs, knocked off LAFC to advance and as host FC Dallas. Dallas advanced by virtue of upsetting the Portland Timbers on the road.

Seattle, ordinarily a tough place to play, is only 3-3-3 at home in this year of virus craziness. FC Dallas is 9-15-9 all-time versus Seattle – including a 2-3-2 record in playoffs – with 37 goals for and 54 goals against.

The 2020 MLS Cup Playoff bracket. (Courtesy MLS)

This will be the 5th playoff meeting between FC Dallas and the Sounders in the last years.

As pointed out by our good friend El Jefe, the last time that FC Dallas played a non-Cascadia team in the playoffs was 2011 (New York Red Bulls). Since then, FCD has played 11 straight playoff matchups against Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver.

Previous FCD/SEA Playoff Meetings

2014 – 2 draws (1-1, 0-0), FC Dallas is eliminated on the away goals rule.

2015 – Loss on road (1-2), win at home (2-1). Series is tied, Dallas wins in PKs. Walker Zimmerman scores the winning PK and the 91st-minute goal that forced overtime.

2016 – Loss on road (0-3), win at home (2-1). FC Dallas is eliminated 4-2.

2019 – Single game, Dallas losses 4-3 in a barn burner in Seattle. Jordan Morris has a hat trick.