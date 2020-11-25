FC Dallas reaches transfer agreement for Pablo Aranguiz

It was reported multiple times from Chile this year that Universidad de Chile wanted to buy on-loan midfielder Pablo Aranguiz. FC Dallas has now announced that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

U de Chile was looking for a discount on the $1.5 million buy price in the loan and was in talks with FC Dallas about the move when Aranguiz was injured. While that injury ended the buy talk at the time, the Chilean club was looking to extend the loan and keep talking.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that U de Chile bought 50% of Aranguiz pass, which may have been enough to get the deal over the line. FCD loves these percentage-of-rights and sell-on deals. So a 50% sale makes sense.

No details of the transfer are available as of yet.

Over two seasons, Aranguiz played 20 games for FC Dallas making 10 starts with 0 goals and 0 assists. Aragnuiz spent the back end of 2019 on loan to Unión Española and all of 2020 on loan at U de Chile.