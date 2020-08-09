Categories North Texas SC, USL

Match Photos: Redzic shines for North Texas against the Red Wolves

3rd Degree photographer Craig Marcho was on hand Saturday night to catch all the North Texas SC action against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. There’s even a fun little sequence with one of Beni Redzic’s goals that I will put below the main gallery.

We hope you enjoy the photos.

  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Damus Ups
    Ronaldo Damus shows off his vertical in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Che
    Justin Che charges forward in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Damus fouled
    Ronaldo Damus breaks past a defender in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Alves
    Pedro Alves receives a long pass in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Che shoots
    Justin Che his a long cross in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-DRob header
    David Rodriguez heads the ball in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Roberts
    Thomas Roberts takes the ball past a defender in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Bruce shields
    Alex Bruce shields off a defender in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-roberts shot
    Thomas Roberts lines up a shot in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Waldeck
    Derek Waldeck pushes between two attackers as he dribbles out of defense in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Damus shoots
    Ronaldo Damus shoots in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Bruce shoots
    Alex Burce’s shot finds its way between two defenders in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

Beni Redzic Goal Sequence

  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Beni scores
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Beni past
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Beni
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-beni hop
  • NTSC-8-8-2020-Beni goal celebrate

