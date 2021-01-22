Top 5 number 25s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And we are at 25. Which is starting to get into the weird zone of numbers frequently being worn by players who don’t see a ton of time on the pitch.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 25s

Watching Walker Zimmerman #25 play center back with Matt Hedges #24 made my soccer number loving heart ache.

Rank Name Notes 1 Walker Zimmerman Walker wore the 25 from 2013 to 2017, before Oscar Pareja lost faith in him and traded the center back to LAFC. But there’s no question Zimmerman is a quality center back with a nose for goal. He came in at #6 in our franchise All-Time Center Back rankings. Numbers in Dallas including playoffs: 95 games, 75 starts, 8 goals, and 1 assist. 2 Dominic Oduro “Dom,” as we called him, played for 13 seasons in MLS. For his first three seasons, the speedy winger/forward wore the 25 in Dallas and put up some solid numbers mostly as an off-the-bench threat: 72 games, 22 starts, 9 goals, and 4 assists including playoffs. He earned a #3 Impact Sub nod and an Honorable Mention at Off-Striker. 3 Abe Thompson Abe was our #2 Impact Sub but he only wore the 25 for one season, in 2005. The rest of his FCD stint came in the no. 7 jersey. Some very good 2005 rookie numbers by Thompson: 18 games, 6 starts, and 4 goals. 4 Steve Purdy A Cal native and Golden Bear, Purdy played for 1860 Munich II (2007-2008) before coming back to MLS and joining FC Dallas. A former US U17, U20, and U23; Purdy went on the play 15 times for El Salvador. One season for Dallas wearing the 25: 5 games with 4 starts. Purdy went on to play for Portland Timbers (USL and MLS), Chivas USA, and Orange County Blues. 5 Callum Montgomery I’m sticking to my own personal beliefs and listing Montgomery 5th in the number 25 even though he never played a game for FCD. He dominated with North Texas SC on the way to the 2019 USL-1 title and was a fantastic defender for San Antonio FC on loan. I still believe he’s an MLS starter in caliber and combined with the increasing quality of MLS he gets the nod in my list.

Montgomery makes it in ahead of Jack Stewart 2011 (2 games, 1 start), Juan Sastoque 1997-1998 (5 games, 74 total minutes), Josue Mayard 2001-2002 (3 games, 27 minutes), and David Wagenfuhr’s 0-game rookie 2004.

What’s your list look like?

#25 – All-Time FCD Roster

Callum Montgomery 2019 to 2020 Walker Zimmerman 2013 to 2017 Jack Stewart 2011 Steve Purdy 2009 Dominic Oduro 2006 to 2008 Abe Thompson 2005 David Wagenfuhr 2004 Andy Rosenband 2003 Josue Mayard 2001 Miguel Pineda 1999 Juan Sastoque 1997 to 1998

Up next?

26.

Which Johnny Nelson says he wants to make into something special.