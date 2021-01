This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Dan and Buzz kick off the show with the big Barrios news and the smaller Kalil ElMedkhar news. But then it's a rip-roaring romp through speculation land as they try to answer some really absurd questions and prognosticate the future. Goals, starters, finishes, Homegrowns, NTX signings, CBAs, and…

https://3rddegree.podiant.co/e/39392133e2e0e0/primary.mp3