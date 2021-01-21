FC Dallas selects Nicky Hernandez in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas has selected North Texas SC and SMU grad Nicky Hernandez in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Hernandez signed with NTX during the middle of last season.

1st Round – Nicky Hernandez, CM

FC Dallas needed to draft Hernandez because they didn’t own his MLS rights. If some other team had selected Hernandez that team would have owned his MLS rights for two seasons. Dallas would have been forced to trade for Hernandez.

By picking Hernandez, FCD has clearly indicated their regard for the mid. At the end of last season, I said Hernandez had a shot to make the MLS roster at some point. This pick may accelerate that process.

Hernandez was one of the five names I mentioned yesterday as intriguing possible picks for FC Dallas.

2nd Round – Colin Shutler, GK

Out of Virginia. 6’1″ 185 lbs. 2019 First Team All-American. As I mentioned in my 5 picks, FCD taking a keeper didn’t surprise me. First Caviler GK to make the All-ACC first XI since Tony Meola.

Jimmy Maurer is 32 and Kyle Zobeck is 30. Phelipe is only 21 but he seems more like a buy-to-sell. Carlos Avilez is almost certainly gone from the organization and Seth Wilson seems out of the FCD mix as well. Michael Collodi has a few more years at Columbia. Antonio Carrera is just 16 and Julian Eyestone is 14. Buzz Carrick in his 5 Names of Intrigue in the SuperDraft post

3rd Round – Thibaut Jacquel, F

An attacking talent our of Campbell and from Saverne, France. Out of the Metz Academy. 2019 3rd-team All-America and Big South Conference attacking player of the year. 2020 preseason All-American. 6’1″ 165 lbs.

2010-2019 Big South Conference Men’s Soccer All-Decade Team.

3rd Round – Mark Salas, RB

A versatile D from UNC, he can play anywhere in the back but is a RB by nature. I had him on my list of potential Homegrown targets as he’s an ex-FCD Academy player. 5’10” 150 lbs.

3rd Round – Giovanni Montes de Oca, F/M

An attacking talent from UNC, he blew out his knee and missed his JR year. A player on my list of “please sign to NTX” because the kid has talent and may just need some time. 5’9″ 167 lbs.

He was near the top of my Homegrown watch list until the injury.

Local Connections Draft

Brandon Terwege – Houston Dynamo, 3rd Round

FCD Academy CB from UCLA then SMU is taken by the Dynamo.

Jon-Talen Maples – Toronto FC, 3rd Round

SMU CB or 6. “Only” 6’0″ but can play in both spots.

Matt Constant – Sporting KC, 2nd Round

Former Dallas Texans defender from UNC.

North Texas midfielder Nicky Hernandez dribbles through two defenders in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

