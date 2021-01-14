Top 5 number 18s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We’re up to 18, which isn’t a particularly noteworthy number for FC Dallas to date.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 18s

While it hasn’t really developed its own meaning in Dallas, 18 is often chosen by attackers as 1+8=9… or 9+9=18… or 10+8=18

Generally 18 is a quality squad number that is often used in the US by goalkeepers because of Kasey Keller. At least I think that’s why.

Rank Name Notes 1 Richard Farrer Farrer came in 9th in our All-Time Center Back rankings and was a terrific contributor for Dallas until he retired in 2002 to go to UT Law. Farrer was essentially a full-time starter for 5 of his 7 seasons and has remarkable numbers for a guy not many fans these days know. Including playoffs: 175 games, 152 starts, 6 goals, and 7 assists. 2 Marvin Chavez Another player who swapped into the 18, Chavez actually started out in the 17 during the back half of the 2009 season. While he was only here for two and a half seasons – and was mainly a part timer in the 2010 MLS Cup run – Chavez was our 4th ranked All-Time Right Wing/Mid. Chavez played 52 games in the 18 jersey with 45 starts, 9 goals, and 8 assists. 3 Chris Seitz Honorable Mention on our Goalkeeper and Off-Field Impact lists, Seitz spent a quality seven seasons – six of them in the 18 jersey after wearing the 30 in his first season – of his (still ongoing) fourteen year MLS career. Numbers while wearing the 18 in Dallas: 70 starts, 34-18-18 record, and 18 shutouts but only one season as the clear #1 keeper (2016). 4 Toni Nhleko A big-bodied, South African striker, Nhleko was with the Burn from 2003 to 2004 (loan then signed) playing with Jason Kreis and Eddie Johnson. Unfortunately for Toni, he was part of the Southlake Debacle and really didn’t stand much of a chance in the teardown and rebuild that followed. Dallas numbers: 34 games, 22 starts, 8 goals, and 6 assists. 5 Brandon Servania Only 31 games and 18 starts including playoffs to date for Servania, but his back end of 2019 performance was really fantastic. That’s enough to get him in this list ahead of Richard Milrooney’s 2005 in the 18 jersey when he blew his ACL after 7 games. Confidence and form have slipped for Servania, and he’s fallen behind Tessmann, but I expect a long career for him.

What’s your list look like?

#18 – All-Time FCD Roster

Brandon Servania 2018 to Current Chris Seitz 2012 to 2017 Marvin Chavez 2010 to 2011 Peri Marosevic 2009 Abdus Ibrahim 2007 to 2008 Alex Smith 2006 Richard Mulronney 2005 Toni Nhleko 2003 to 2004 Richard Farrer 1996 to 2002

Up next?

The 19.

Which is kind of a big deal.