Top 5 number 7s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.
We are now on to the number 7. These next five numbers (7-11) are going to be a bit harder to rank.
Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.
Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!
Top 5 FCD Number 7s
7 is traditionally an attacking number for wide midfielders or winger – more on the right than the left – or sometimes an off-striker.
|Rank
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Carlos Gruezo
|The #2 holding mid in franchise history, although 7 is an odd number choice for such a player. If he would have stayed he would have become a club legand. 93 games, 93 starts, 3 goals, 7 assists, 55 fouls committed, 25 yellow cards, and a paltry single ejection.
|2
|Mark Santel
|A stalwart of the early Burn teams under Dave Dir he too was part of the great Colorado Foxes teams. Santel played a little center back, sweeper, and even wing back, but he’s mostly known as a wide right midfielder. He could even play on the left when needed. An MLS All-Star in 1996 and 1997.
|3
|Blas Perez
|Despite wearing the 7 to honor his Dad, Blas was a high-9 striker. He even wore 9 his first season and swapped to the 7. Led FCD in scoring for 3 years and finished with 97 games, 78 starts, 36 goals (3rd most in franchise history), 14 assists, and 5 red cards (tied FCD all-time lead with Leonel Alvarez).
|4
|Eddie Johnson
|Johnson finished right behind Perez on our high striker ranking and got an Honorable Mention as an off-striker. Eddie went on to bigger things after leaving FCD, including the USMNT, but did lead the Burn in scoring in 2004 with 12 goals.
|5
|Abe Thompson
|The underrated Abe Thompson was a solid squad contributor and off-the-bench threat in Dallas and makes this list ahead of the single-season excellence of Dave van den Bergh and short-timer Milton Rodriguez. Thompson’s FCD numbers including playoffs over a quality 4 seasons: 72 games, 34 starts, 15 goals, and 11 assists.
What’s your list look like?
#7 – All-Time FCD Roster
|Jesus Ferreira
|2020 to Current
|Edwin Gyasi
|End 2019
|Carlos Gruezo
|2016 to Mid 2019
|Blas Perez
|2013 to 2015
|Fabian Castillo
|2012
|Daniel Cruz
|End 2011
|Milton Rodriguez
|2010 to Mid 2011
|Dave van den Bergh
|2009
|Abe Thompson
|2006 to 2008
|Eddie Johnson
|2001 to 2005
|Mark Santel
|1996 to 2000
Up next?
The number 8.
I might need my Magic 8-Ball for this one.