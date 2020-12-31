Top 5 number 6s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 6s

6 is a number that shifts position depending on your country or culture.

In the United States, 6 is so ingrained as the holding mid that we call that position a 6. The number does work almost anywhere in the midfield but is better as a “center-half” than wide.

In Brazil, 6 is often a left back like Roberto Carlos or Marquinhos Pedroso if you want a local version. In England, 6 is also a “center-half,” but that’s the position we in the States call a center back.

Rank Name Notes 1 Ronnie O’Brien Until very recently, O’Brien was far-and-away the best right mid/wing in club history. He only lost out to Michael Barrios in our ranking by a very slim margin. 2-time MLS Best XI (2004, 2004), 3-time MLS All-Star (2004, 2005, 2006), and 2005 FCD MVP. 101 games, 90 starts, 12 goals, and 35 assists (6th in team history). 2 Pablo Richetti The 5th ranked holding mid in club history and the only one who wore 6 that I can think of. Richetti was brought in by Steve Morrow and remained part of Schellas Hyndman’s early teams. 2008 FC Dallas Defender of the Year and twice FCD Humanitarian of the Year (2008, 2009). 68 games with 66 starts over three seasons with 1 goal and 6 assists. 3 Jackson Jackson was brought in by Hyndman as a right back but played a big chunk of his time with FCD in the midfield. Dallas numbers: 91 games for FC Dallas, 78 starts, 11 goals, and 13 assists. Honorable mention in our Top 5 by position at right back and tied for 5th at right mid. 4 Steve Morrow 2 years for FC Dallas playing as a game-reading center back (Honorable Mention in our ranking), Morrow’s stint ended in the Southlake Debacle. Retired to become an FCD assistant coach under Colin Clarke. 41 starts wearing the British “center-half” 6 mostly next to Tenywa Bonseu. 5 Tom Soehn A two-time ASL Champion under Dave Dir at Colorado Foxes (one of the great pre-MLS teams), Soehn played three seasons in Dallas with 43 total games despite missing most of 1996 with an injury. Mostly a defender he did play in midfield now and then. He’s gone on to a successful coaching career.

What’s your list look like?

#6 – All-Time FCD Roster

Eric Alexander End 2019 Marquinhos Pedroso Mid 2018 to Mid 2019 Anton Nedyalkov Early 2018 Anibal Chala 2017 Adam Moffat 2014 Jackson 2010 to 2013 Pablo Ricchetti 2007 to 2009 Ronnie O’Brien 2004 to 2006 Steve Morrow 2002 to 2003 Lazo Alavanja 2000 Gabe Jones 1999 Brian Bates End 1998 Tom Soehn 1996 to Mid 1998

Up next?

The number 7.

Ranking players is going to climb in difficulty for the next five numbers, I think.