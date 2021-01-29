Top 5 number 32s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We’ve reached 32.

A number outside the normal 30 man roster, it’s not a number frequently worn. Just four players in club history have donned this number and only two of those made it into a game.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 32s

This is more like you would expect a number in the 30s to look, unlike the 31 did.

Rank Name Notes 1 Jonathan Top Top is a striker from Fort Worth who was a US U20 and Guatemala U23. The 5th Homegrown in club history, Top signed in 2011 and made 4 appearances with FC Dallas all during 2012 (1 start). He was on the FCD roster from 2011 to 2014 and went on loan to Arizona United in 2014 (21 games). After leaving FCD he re-joined Az Utd (23 games) and then moved to C.S.D. Comunicaciones of Guatemala (22 games). 2 Kris Reaves The 20th Homegrown in FCD history, Reaves signed out of the University of Portland in 2018. Reaves started two games for Dallas in 2018 but despite showing some potential was released at the end of the season. Reaves now plays for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in USL-C. 3 Eduardo Cortes “Pollo” is a goalkeeper out of the FCD Academy. After a college career with IUPUI, Cortes signed with Saint Louis FC but did not play. Following that he signed with FCD as 3rd keeper for the 2017 season. In 2018 he played locally with NTX Rayados and then signed with North Texas SC for 2019. After 1 game with NTX, Cortes wasn’t retained and he now plays for the Mesquite Outlaws. 4 Jeff Rowland Rowland came out of the University of New Mexico in 2005 was drafted by RSL in the 2006 Supplemental Draft only to tear his ACL in their preseason. After being with RSL in 2007 (0 games), Rowland joined Wilmington Hammerhead for 18 games in2008 and signed with FCD in September of that year but was waived following the season without playing in a game. He’s now the Associate Head Coach at the University of Washington.

What’s your list look like?

#32 – All-Time FCD Roster

Kris Reaves 2018 Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes 2017 Jonathan Top 2011 to 2014 Jeff Rowland 2008

Up next?

33.

Which some locals might fine very exciting.