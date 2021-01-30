Top 5 number 33s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Time for the 33, a number worn by a club legend.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 33s

33 is a classic American football number famously worn in Dallas by the great Tony Dorsett. The 33 has only been worn four times in FCD history.

Rank Name Notes 1 Kenny Cooper Jr Cooper is an FC Dallas legend and local hero. As much as the grumpy old man in me hates it, he made the 33 his own. He’s our #2 Off-Striker in club history, despite his size he always played off. His 2008 season came in at #5 in our All-Time Best Season ranking. Cooper was with FCD from 2006 to 2009, went to 1860 Munich, then to Portland and NYRB before coming back to Dallas for 2013. FCD numbers including playoffs: 125 games, 109 starts, 46 goals (2nd in franchise history!), and 12 assists. When he first game to Dallas, Cooper wanted the 9 jersey but it was taken. So he asked for 3 to honor a friend of his father, but the 3 had been given to Greg Vanney… So Kenny went with 33. 2 Edwin cerrillo The 24th Homegrown in club history, Edwin signed witH FCD in 2019 rather than attending Maryland. Due to injuries in the squad, Cerrillo saw lots of action early in 2019 (11 starts, 12 games) but after the U20 World Cup, his playing time declined. He made only 2 appearances in 2020. 3 Aarón Guillén A product of the FCD Youth affiliate in El Paso and the FCD Academy. Guillén played four years at Florida Gulf Coast University before signing the 14th Homegrown contract in club history. Over 2016 and 2017, Guillén played in 8 games with 5 starts. He also spends some time with Tulsa Roughnecks on loan. After leaving FCD, Guillén played two seasons for North Carolina FC and is currently playing for Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL-C. 4 Otis Earle Drafted 15th overall in 2015 by FC Dallas out of UC Riverside, Earle was on the Dallas roster for just one season. No appearances, but he did go on loan to Arizona United for 6 games. Otis is the son of Jamaican International Robbie Earle.

#33 – All-Time FCD Roster

Edwin Cerrillo 2019 to Current Aaron Guillen 2016 to 2017 Otis Earle 2015 Kenny Cooper Jr 2006 to 2009 & 2013

