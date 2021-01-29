Servania and Cerrillo on trial at SKN St. Pölten

According to a tweet by Brian Sciaretta, Brandon Servania and Edwin Cerrillo are on trial at Austrian Bundesliga club SKN St. Pölten along with Taylor Booth and Alex Timossi Andersson.

Booth is from Utah, the fact that both he and Timossi are Bayern Munich players points to this trial as being arranged by Bayern, particularly since the Dallas players have gone to Austria straight from their training stint in Munich. If so, then count it as an added benefit of the FC Dallas relationship with the German giants.

I have been talking a bunch this winter about Servania and Cerrillo needing a place to play with a team in a mid-tier European league being the preferred destination. So this looks like it fits right in line with that idea and might be a good opportunity for the two Dallas players.

