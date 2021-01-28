3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 96 is now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Buzz Carrick sits down with Eric Quill, Head Coach of North Texas Soccer Club. Topics of discussion in the show are the FC Dallas scouting system, Eric’s take on each of the FCD draft picks, who might join North Texas this year form both FC Dallas and the Academy, and last – but not least – where NTX might need some help with free-agent signings to fill out the roster.

Youtuber Version

Eric Quill, North Texas SC Head Coach. (Courtesy North Texas SC)