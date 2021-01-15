Top 5 number 19s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And now the 19. A number with truly special meaning in Dallas because of one man – Bobby Rhine.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 19s

The 19 was unofficially retired from the passing of Bobby Rhine in 2011 until 2017 when Paxton Pomykal asked for permission to wear it. With the blessing of Rhine’s family, the 19 is now a Homegrown only jersey.

Rank Name Notes 1 Bobby Rhine There was only one choice at this number as BR19 was all over our rankings – #4 Right Back, #2 Off-Field Impact, #3 Utility Player, #5 Impact Sub, #5 Off-Striker, and #5 Right Wing/Mid. 225 games, 149 starts, 25 goals, and 37 assists over a 10-year career as a striker, right wing, right mid, and right back. But beyond the numbers, it’s his off-field contribution that separates Rhine from everyone else. Both as a player and in his post-playing career, no one did more to help build the fan base and connect with the audience than Bobby Rhine. The club has never come close to replacing him. 2 Zach Loyd Zach Loyd played most of his first two seasons in the 19 jersey up until the passing of Bobby Rhine at which point he requested a number change. Over those first two seasons, Loyd played 59 games with 49 starts, 1 goal, and 4 assists. Those are solid early numbers for a player that became one of the club’s best defenders (#3 All-Time Right Back and Honorable Mention Center Back). 3 Paxton Pomykal By the time he’s done, Pomykal has a chance to top this list if he stays healthy and stays with the club. Despite the fact he’s now the 3rd longest-tenured player at FCD, he’s really only played just over one full season of games. Still, for most 21-year-olds, these numbers would be amazing: 39 games, 24 starts, 3 goals, and 5 assists. He’s already an Honorable Mention at Linking Mid and Attacking Mid despite the fact he’s basically played just one season. 4 Blake Wagner After the big 3, the list of 19s is really short. Wagner – who was a left back or holding mid – mostly wore the 23 in Dallas but shifted to 19 for his final season in 2009. Wagner played in 15 games with 8 starts that one year in the 19. 5 Jimmy Glenn Glenn was a striker who had an 8-year pro career in various leagues including two seasons in MLS. His one year with Dallas was 1996 – he was selected in the 13th Round of the Inaugural Draft (123rd overall) – and played 9 games that season.

What’s your list look like?

#19 – All-Time FCD Roster

Because Rhine wore the 19 for so long and then it being unofficially retired, there’s not a long list of 19s to chose from.

Paxton Pomykal 2017 to Current Unofficially retired Sept 2011 to 2016 Zach Loyd 2010 to Sept 2011 Blake Wagner 2009 Bobby Rhine 1999 to 2008 Chris Brown 1998 Edgar Hernandez 1998 Jimmy Glenn 1996 to 1997

Up next?

The 20. The number of high strikers equivalent to the 9.

Made famous by the late Paolo Rossi in 1982 when he led Italy to the FIFA World Cup title, scoring six goals to win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.