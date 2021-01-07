Top 5 number 13s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Time for Mr. Lucky! Hello, number 13.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 13s

It’s takes a little gumption, some balls, to wear the “unlucky” 13.

A number not aligned with any position but rather with a mentality.

Rank Name Notes 1 Dax McCarty McCarty was our #3 All-Time Linking Mid and was a terrific young player for Dallas after coming out of college at 18 despite his lack of enjoyment for playing under Schellas Hyndman. Dax was a key part of the 2010 MLS Cup run then was insanely left exposed in the expansion draft. FCD numbers: 93 games, 71 starts, 5 goals, and 17 assists. 289 MLS games later he is still kicking but in MLS. If he has stayed in Dallas he would be a club legend. 2 Tesho Akindele Tesho came in at #4 in our Off-Striker ranking, #5 Most Underrated, and #1 Impact Sub. He never became a full-time starter in Dallas but his numbers are undeniable: 142 games, 71 starts, 27 goals, and 8 assists (including playoffs). 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year. 3 Brian Haynes An Honorable Mention Right Mid/Wing for the Burn and T&T International, Haynes went on to be an assistant coach for the club. Haynes was 7 years into his career when MLS launched and spent a solid 5 years playing for the Burn as a 50% starter, 50% bench threat. Dallas career: 87 games, 42 starts, 9 goals, and 6 assists. 4 Zdenek Ondrasek Man, people love them some Kobra. In the end – after doubting him for near a year – I did too. But over his 1 and a half seasons in Dallas, he played a paltry 23 games with 12 starts, 9 goals, and 3 assists. Good production in percentage terms but those numbers aren’t gonna get him high on any list. 5 Hernan Pertuz The 5th spot on the number 13 list was a tough one. In the end Pertuz’s one season (30 games, 24 starts, and 1 goal) edges out Carl Bussey’s two seasons (9 games, 1 start, and 1 assist) and Maykel Galindo’s one season (6 games, 1 start). Take note, whoever takes the 13 in 2021, there’s room on this ranking for you!

What’s your list look like?

#13 – All-Time FCD Roster

Zdenek Ondrasek 2019 to mid 2020 Tesho Akindele 2014 to 2018 Bradlee Baladez 2013 Hernan Pertuz 2012 Maykel Galindo 2011 Dax McCarty 2006 to 2010 John Pulido 2005 Mandi Urbas End 2003 Carl Bussey 2002 to Mid 2003 Miguel Saavedra 2001 Brian Haynes 1996 to 2000

Up next?

The number 14. The most important number in FC Dallas franchise history.