Important Dates MLS 2021 Season

The 2021 MLS season is right around the corner, maybe, and there are some important dates happening within a couple of weeks.
First, and this is important, MLS has implemented the “force majeure” clause after losing $1 billion. That means the CBA is back in negotiations between MLS and the MLSPA.
MLS made the first move by offering to extend the current CBA for two years. This thing could get messy and delay the season.
Plus, Covid.
So honestly, every date in this thing is “tentative.” All these dates should be taken with a big helping of wait and see.
2021 MLS Calendar
January 9-24: USMNT & US23 January Camp
Bradenton, Fla. Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Reynolds, and Jesus Ferreira are called in.
January 7-29: FCD Homegrowns Train at Bayern
Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Che, Ricardo Pepi, Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, and Brandon Servania all travel to train with the German giants for two weeks.
January 21: MLS SuperDraft – 2 pm ET
Mid-to-late January: MLS preseason begins.
Or at the very least one month prior to MLS Regular Season.
February/March: Concacaf Champions League begins
Not FC Dallas.
Early March: MLS Regular Season begins
In theory.
March TBD: Concacaf Olympic Qualifying
In Guadalajara, Mexico. Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Mexico player for two Olympic spots.
March 22-30: FIFA international fixture window
USMNT plays two friendlies?
Spring TBA: 2021 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Yes, FC Dallas in later rounds.
Also Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and NTX Rayados.
July to September: Leagues Cup
Not FC Dallas.
May 31-June 15: FIFA international fixture window
USMNT – Concacaf Nations League Semifinals & Final.
June 12 and 15: Concacaf World Cup Qualifying
Second Round. Six opening round group winners play three home-and-away series.
July 2-August 1: Concacaf Gold Cup
Various venues TBD.
July 23-August 8: Olympic football tournament
Japan
July/August: 2021 MLS All-Star Game
Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, versus LigaMX All-Stars
August/September: 2021 Campeones Cup (3rd Edition)
Not FC Dallas.
August 30-September 7: FIFA international fixture window
USMNT begins Qualifying
USMNT at A/F second-round series winner
USMNT vs B/E second-round series winner
USMNT at Honduras
October/November TBA: MLS Decision Day
The MLS Playoff field is determined.
October 4-12: FIFA international fixture window
USMNT Qualifying continues
USMNT vs Jamaica
USMNT at C/D second-round series winner
USMNT vs Costa Rica
October/November TBA: MLS Cup Playoffs
Top seven from each conference make the show with the #1 team getting a bye.
November/December TBA: 2021 MLS Cup
Site TBD.
November 8-16: FIFA international fixture window
USMNT Qualifying continues
USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT at Jamaica.