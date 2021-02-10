MLS 2021 start date moved to April 17th

Major League Soccer has moved the start of the 2021 MLS regular season to April 17th following the vote to ratify the CBA on Feb. 8th.



The 2021 MLS regular-season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to FC Dallas, the start of the 2021 MLS regular season will be the latest start to an MLS regular season in club history, surpassing the club’s 1996 season opener which was on April 14th of that year. It will also be the eighth time in franchise history that FC Dallas will start the season in April and the first time since the 2007 season.

Given a 6-week preseason, FC Dallas training camp should start around March 6th.

You can see more of the important soccer dates in 2021 here.