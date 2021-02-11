3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 98 now available

The Three Amigos are back together on this week’s edition of 3rd Degree the Podcast. Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick dig into the massive pile of FC Dallas news.

The Amigos go deep right out of the gate with some behind the scenes stuff and analysis of the Reynolds sale, then it’s Justin Che and Brandon Servania loan talk, Edwin Cerrillo and Thomas Roberts injury news, the Crueziro agreement that wasn’t, FCD jersey sponsor news, North Texas SC moves, some CBA analysis, and a potential final move by FC Dallas.

